Bryson DeChambeau reveals receiving 'personal' Ryder Cup message from Keegan Bradley ahead of battle at Bethpage

Bryson DeChambeau talked about his excitement for the 2025 Ryder Cup, which will take place at Bethpage, New York, in September. The American golfer had one of the most impressive comebacks at the 2025 Open Championship. During the post-round conference on Sunday, July 20, DeChambeau revealed he received 'a personal message' from Team USA captain Keegan Bradley.Keegan Bradley has talked about his chances of playing captain at this year's Ryder Cup on multiple occasions. He also claimed his duties as captain have peaked in recent months. After posting a brilliant 7-under par in the final round of the Open 2025, Bryson DeChambeau mentioned Bradley, noting that the veteran golfer delivered an inspirational message to every possible golfer who would represent Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup.However, when asked about the content of the message, Bryson DeChambeau said it was a personal note. The golfer stated (via Golf Digest on X):&quot;You know, I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational. Yes. It's a personal message. To each person. In essence, yes. Yeah. For sure. It meant a lot.&quot;So far, only Scottie Scheffler has mathematically qualified for Team USA, but the top six appear to be very strong. In comparison, only Rory McIlroy has mathematically qualified for Team Europe. Talking about Bryson DeChambeau's ranking, he is placed fifth in the Ryder Cup rankings and is also on the edge of qualifying.Aside from that, DeChambeau is a strong candidate for the Ryder Cup team owing to his relationship with Keegan Bradley. After all, they had a dinner conversation about the Ryder Cup during the Truist Championship in Philadelphia in May.Keegan Bradley invited Bryson DeChambeau for dinner to discuss the Ryder CupThe 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: GettyIn May 2025, Keegan Bradley announced that he was looking forward to having some LIV Golfers on Team USA for the Ryder Cup. Before the 2025 PGA Championship, the veteran golfer announced that he had invited Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau to dinner during the Truist Championship in Philadelphia to discuss potential future plans for Team USA.During the press conference, Bradley said (via Yahoo Sports):&quot;We invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points, and they played on previous teams. It was great to have them there. This Ryder Cup and what comes with this, no one cares about what's going on in this side [of the] PGA Tour-LIV [dispute]. We're trying to put the best team together.&quot;The 2025 Ryder Cup will be hosted at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Old Bethpage, New York. In 2023, Team Europe won the championship with a comfortable 16 ½ - 11 ½ advantage.