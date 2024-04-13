Bryson DeChambeau rips apart 2024 Masters sign on Augusta National Golf Course

Bryson DeChambeau leads the 2024 Masters after the second round at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. The third and fourth rounds of Masters will be played on April 13 and 14, 2024, respectively.

DeChambeau is currently in the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. All three golfers are 6 under par. The American had a great start on Thursday when he finished 7 under par. He managed to stay in the lead on Friday with 1-over 73. At one moment in the game, DeChambeau ripped apart the 2024 Masters sign at the historic venue.

This happened when DeChambeau's tee shot on the par-five 13th hole landed in the pine straw on the right side. Instead of a safe playback to the fairway, he decided to launch a shot into the adjacent 14th fairway, but a sign obstructed his plan.

DeChambeau then uprooted the sign obstructing his shot and relocated it elsewhere. He later said that the sign he removed weighed around 30 pounds. He scored a birdie on the hole.

Bryson DeChambeau, the LIV golfer, qualified for the Masters as he won the 2020 US Open. The winner of the US Open earns the eligibility to participate in the next five Masters following their win. The LIV golfers have struggled to qualify for the Masters as their performance in LIV golf doesn't yield them ranking points.

Bryson DeChambeau recently opened up about his decision to join LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau hasn't had a dream run at Augusta. His best finish came on his debut in 2016 when he finished as T21. He has missed the cut in last two seasons. His performance in Augusta from 2016 is as follows:

2016-T21

2018- T38

2019- T29

2020- T34

2021- T46

2022- CUT

2023- CUT

Recently, in a press conference with media, including Sportskeeda, Bryson DeChambeau stated his reason for joining LIV Golf. He said:

"People can say I moved to one side, but I did it for my family and what I had in front of me at that point in time… I think my mom would have probably smacked me for not taking the deal.

"Everybody has their own prerogatives and wishes and wants, and the only thing I wish is that we can all see eye to eye on some things and that we can come back to some level playing field where we can all have some fun together."

The American reportedly signed a $125 million deal for five years with LIV. He recently made a change in his bag and included a new set of irons from Avoda which has helped him at Augusta. His performance stamps Jon Rahm's words who recently expressed confidence that a LIV golfer will win the Masters.