Bryson DeChambeau's Happy Gilmore 2 co-star bets his "Grandma’s house" on the LIV Golfer winning the US Open

Bryson DeChambeau entered the 2025 US Open with top odds. With two LIV Golf wins and a T6 finish at the PGA Championship, the defending US Open Champion is currently competing at Oakmont Country Club. Now, even Hollywood is taking notice.
Shooter McGavin, the iconic golf villain from Happy Gilmore, played by Christopher McDonald and now a confirmed cast member in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, is rooting for DeChambeau, who also happens to be part of the star-studded cast. From his official X page, Shooter McGavin shared a post during Thursday's opening on June 12. The caption of the post reads:
"Acclaimed YouTuber Bryson DeChambeau is dialed on the front 9. Can the reigning US Open Champion win again this year? I’d bet Grandma’s house on it."
Alongside the caption, he shared a market chart from Polymarket that shows DeChambeau's chances of winning the US Open rising to 235, a 13% jump within less than an hour of teeing off. Christopher McDonald, who famously played the role in the 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore, is set to return in Happy Gilmore in July 2025. With that, let's look at Bryson DeChambeau's opening round performance at Oakmont.
How much can Bryson DeChambeau earn from a win at Oakmont?
DeChambeau opened his US Open title defense with a shaky 3-over 73 at Oakmont. After a steady start, his round unraveled with four bogeys in his last 10 holes. The lone highlight of his round was at the par-5 12th, where he chipped in from off the green to save bogey.
If Bryson DeChambeau manages to win at Oakmont, he'll become the first player to win back-to-back US Opens since Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018. It would also mark his third major title overall, following wins at Winged Foot (2020) and Pinehurst (2024). He would also earn a prize purse of $4,300,000.
