Bryson DeChambeau's Happy Gilmore 2 co-star bets his "Grandma’s house" on the LIV Golfer winning the US Open

Bryson DeChambeau entered the 2025 US Open with top odds. With two LIV Golf wins and a T6 finish at the PGA Championship, the defending US Open Champion is currently competing at Oakmont Country Club. Now, even Hollywood is taking notice.

Shooter McGavin, the iconic golf villain from Happy Gilmore, played by Christopher McDonald and now a confirmed cast member in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, is rooting for DeChambeau, who also happens to be part of the star-studded cast. From his official X page, Shooter McGavin shared a post during Thursday's opening on June 12. The caption of the post reads:

"Acclaimed YouTuber Bryson DeChambeau is dialed on the front 9. Can the reigning US Open Champion win again this year? I’d bet Grandma’s house on it."

Alongside the caption, he shared a market chart from Polymarket that shows DeChambeau's chances of winning the US Open rising to 235, a 13% jump within less than an hour of teeing off. Christopher McDonald, who famously played the role in the 1996 golf comedy Happy Gilmore, is set to return in Happy Gilmore in July 2025. With that, let's look at Bryson DeChambeau's opening round performance at Oakmont.

How much can Bryson DeChambeau earn from a win at Oakmont?

DeChambeau opened his US Open title defense with a shaky 3-over 73 at Oakmont. After a steady start, his round unraveled with four bogeys in his last 10 holes. The lone highlight of his round was at the par-5 12th, where he chipped in from off the green to save bogey.

If Bryson DeChambeau manages to win at Oakmont, he'll become the first player to win back-to-back US Opens since Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018. It would also mark his third major title overall, following wins at Winged Foot (2020) and Pinehurst (2024). He would also earn a prize purse of $4,300,000. Here's the full list of payouts for all positions:

1st: $4,300,000

2nd: $2,322,000

3rd: $1,445,062

4th: $1,013,040

5th: $843,765

6th: $748,154

7th: $674,491

8th: $604,086

9th: $546,720

10th: $502,174

11th: $458,280

12th: $423,729

13th: $394,829

14th: $364,407

15th: $338,332

16th: $316,602

17th: $299,218

18th: $281,834

19th: $264,450

20th: $247,067

21st: $232,073

22nd: $217,080

23rd: $202,521

24th: $189,048

25th: $177,314

26th: $167,319

27th: $159,713

28th: $152,977

29th: $146,458

30th: $139,939

31st: $133,420

32nd: $126,901

33rd: $120,382

34th: $114,515

35th: $109,735

36th: $104,954

37th: $100,391

38th: $96,045

39th: $91,699

40th: $87,353

41st: $83,007

42nd: $78,661

43rd: $74,315

44th: $69,969

45th: $65,623

46th: $61,712

47th: $57,801

48th: $54,107

49th: $51,934

50th: $49,761

51st: $48,457

52nd: $47,370

53rd: $46,501

54th: $46,067

55th: $45,632

56th: $45,197

57th: $44,763

58th: $44,328

59th: $43,894

60th: $43,459

61st: $43,024

62nd: $42,590

63rd: $42,155

64th: $41,721

65th: $41,286

66th: $40,851

67th: $40,417

68th: $39,982

69th: $39,548

70th: $39,113

71st: $38,678

