Bryson DeChambeau's inability to capitalize on missed opportunity at the Masters gets highlighted by golf insider

The 89th edition of the Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National, and fans are eager to see who will don the green jacket this year. Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the 13th hole caught the attention of the golf insider Bob Harig. Currently, the two-time U.S. Open champion sits in the second position after the third round of the tournament.

Ad

DeChambeau has nine PGA Tour wins and three European Tour victories. He joined LIV Golf in 2022 and has won two individual events in the breakaway league. He is also a two-time major championship winner who has claimed the U.S. Open title twice.

The 31-year-old is attempting to secure his first Masters title at Augusta. During the third round of the tournament, he made par on the 13th, and Harig shared a post about the shot, saying:

Ad

Trending

“Bryson unable to take advantage of big drive at 13 and settles for par to remain at -7. . .”

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeChambeau also made par on the next hole and followed it through with two consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th. He carded 69 and ended his round with a score of 10-under.

Here’s a look at Bryson DeChambeau’s scorecard from the Masters Tournament’s third round:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Ad

“Not thinking about the putt”: Bryson DeChambeau reveals how he stays grounded on the course at the Masters

In the second round of the Masters Tournament, Bryson DeChambeau carded a 68 and placed in second position after making five birdies and one bogey. During the post-round press conference, he revealed that his strategy for playing well is staying grounded and not thinking too much about the shot. He said:

Ad

“I think it's staying grounded. Like I think of myself as just being here in the present. I know it's so cliché to say, but patience is built on understanding where you're at,” (Via ASAP Sports)

“And I feel like I'm doing a really good job of just staying in the moment, not thinking about the next hole, not thinking about the putt, not thinking about anything else,” DeChambeau added.

The two-time major championship winner further said that although it would be amazing to win the Masters this year, he would be okay with whatever happens at the end of the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More