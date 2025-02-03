Bryson DeChambeau’s new rival fills in for Phil Mickelson in Riyadh following shoulder injury

Bryson DeChambeau will face Ollie Schniederjans after Phil Mickelson announced his unavailability for LIV Golf Riyadh, which begins on February 6. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mickelson explained the reason behind his withdrawal and confirmed his availability for the next LIV tournament.

Mickelson wrote in his X post:

"While preparing for the season, I suffered a minor shoulder injury in the gym last week. I am definitely disappointed that I will miss the season opener, but I look forward to playing in Adelaide. Ollie Schniederjans will tee it up for me this week and I will be pulling for my teammates from home."

According to Mickelson, a "minor shoulder injury" sustained in the gym will keep him out of the first tournament of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule. However, he indicated that the injury is likely to not prevent him from competing in the following week’s event in Adelaide, Australia.

The year 2024 was a forgettable one for Mickelson, as he managed only a single top-10 finish and finished outside the top 30 multiple times in the 14 events. His best result was a tied-sixth finish in Jeddah.

Ollie Schniederjans, a reserve player, will replace Mickelson in Riyadh. Schniederjans narrowly missed securing a full-time LIV spot during last year’s LIV Golf Promotions event. However, he recently played on the Asian Tour and won the International Series India event.

Bryson DeChambeau to lock horns with Ollie Schniederjans again

In Riyadh, Ollie Schniederjans will once again face reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whom he defeated by four strokes in India.

After winning the International Series India, Schniederjans said:

"It means a lot to me. This golf course is very challenging, and back in the day, I would have had a hard time out here. So, to come out and shoot those scores now, after everything I have been through, proves my game is better than it ever was. This week was proof of that," Schniederjans was quoted as saying by LIV Golf.

Both DeChambeau and Schniederjans were highly regarded amateurs and played collegiate golf around the same time. Schniederjans once held the world No. 1 amateur ranking and turned professional with high expectations.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau gained attention for his scientific approach to golf, including his use of single-length irons.

Currently, Bryson DeChambeau leads Crushers GC in LIV Golf. He recorded his first individual win in the series at The Greenbrier in 2023. In June 2022, he reportedly received $125 million to join LIV Golf. He has since used part of that money to expand his hometown of Modesto, California, by 30%.

Explaining his plans, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"We are doing a mega project. It’s been in the works for a couple of years now, and we’re at the stage where we are getting permits to build. People know about it now. We have acquired massive amounts of land in my hometown, and it’s a three-phase process to build a whole community and increase the size of where I grew up by 30%," DeChambeau said in an episode of the The Joe Pomp Show.

This will be the second consecutive showdown between Bryson DeChambeau and Ollie Schniederjans within a week. The key difference this time is that Schniederjans will be stepping in to fill the big shoes of Phil Mickelson—this time in a team game.

