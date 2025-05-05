Bryson DeChambeau’s next LIV deal could blow past Jon Rahm’s $300M, claims golf insider

Golf analyst Rex Hoggard has predicted that Bryson DeChambeau's next contract with LIV Golf might cross Jon Rahm's current deal of $300M. The 31-year-old's current contract with the league could reportedly be up for renewal next year.

DeChambeau joined the LIV Golf League in 2022, reportedly signing a deal worth $125M. Whereas Rahm signed a contract reportedly worth $300M with the Saudi League, making him one of the highest paid golfers.

As DeChambeau's contract will end in the near future, golf writer and commentator Hoggard claimed that he could get a bigger deal than Rahm to continue on the LIV Golf League.

Bryson DeChambeau after his win at the LIV Golf Korea - Source: Imagn

On the latest episode of the Golf Channel podcast with Rex and Lav, co-hosts Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard discussed Bryson DeChambeau's performance at LIV Golf Korea. Hoggard spoke about the LIV golfer's importance to the league and predicted how his future LIV contract might turn out. He said (26:35 onwards):

"Bryson DeChambeau is LIV Golf's most important asset, if that makes sense."

The analyst made the prediction from a 'business perspective' and from the conversations he had last month at Augusta. He continued:

"By all accounts, Bryson's contract with LIV Golf extends through this year and then that's it. So you would image that at this point they're in some sort of negotiations. Imagine the leverage that he has at that table."

Taking into consideration Rahm's deal, he added:

"Let's take whatever the crazy number is that [has] been reported about Jon Rahm signing... Imagine now what Bryson can ask for and will probably get."

Hoggard shared his opinion that Rahm might be LIV Golf's best player, but DeChambeau is the league's 'most important asset' based on the popularity factor and the reach he has outside golf.

DeChambeau won his third title on the LIV Golf League, first since 2023. He won the recently concluded event in Korea with a final 19-under par score.

In addition, he led his team, Crushers GC to win its first title of the LIV season with a total -35 par score. The team comprises Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, besides the skipper.

Bryson DeChambeau spoke about the dynamic he shares with his teammates

Bryson DeChambeau defeated his teammate Charles Howell III by a two-shot margin to claim the individual LIV title in Korea.

Crushers GC at the LIV Golf Korea - Source: Imagn

During a press conference at the event, he shed light on his dynamic with Howell, with whom he also won the team event. DeChambeau said:

"It's a weird dynamic. It's much like Formula One. You're rooting for him as much as you can."

He added:

"I was proud every time he made a birdie. I was happy for him. Then the competitor inside me said, all right, I've got to match it."

The 31-year-old also called Howell a 'tough competitor' and shared that he had a good time during the battle for the individual title.

