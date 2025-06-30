Bryson DeChambeau’s team Crushers GC continues dominating the 2025 season amid Patrick Reed’s victory at Dallas

Patrick Reed may have come out on top in the individual standings at LIV Golf Dallas, but Bryson DeChambeau's team continued its run of dominance. Crushers GC combined to perform well enough to win its third straight title, putting DeChambeau and co. in a position to win the team title.

Reed, on the other hand, endured a four-man playoff to take home the win. He climbed the individual standings, putting him in fourth place. He's well behind the top three still, though.

Paul Casey was instrumental in getting the Crushers another team win. The golfer was one of those four playoff golfers, so while he fell short to Reed, a P2 finish was more than enough to help guide his team to victory.

DeChambeau finished T9. Anirban Lahiri, another member of Crushers GC, finished T11. So all members contributed towards the team's win.

Reed had to beat Casey, Louis Oosthuizen, and Jinichiro Kozuma for the win. With a birdie in the playoff, he earned his first win on the Saudi-backed league since joining a couple of years ago. He'd won an event on the Asian Tour, but Reed was 0/41 in LIV starts prior to Dallas.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed react to Dallas wins

Patrick Reed took home his first individual trophy on LIV Golf over the weekend, while Bryson DeChambeau captained his team to its third win in a row. It was a successful weekend for both of them.

Patrick Reed won at LIV Golf Dallas (Image via Imagn)

DeChambeau said via LIV Golf's website:

“Dallas showed up, and this is what I expected. This is what I thought. This is what I thought was possible. Our team showed up. I’ve just got to say I’m super thankful to Dallas and super thankful for the team for playing as well as they did.”

Reed has had seven wins with his team, the 4Aces, but he's never stood alone on the individual podium. In his home state of Texas, where he hasn't won since he was a junior golfer, he finally broke through.

He said:

“I don’t like hearing those numbers, that it took me 41 times just to win out here. It took too long, I felt like, but to check two things off and win for the first time on LIV and also doing it in my home state means a lot.”

He added via ESPN:

"To get my first win here, part of LIV, it means so much to me. I tried to mess it up. After making birdie on the first, I seemed to leave every putt short."

Both Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau will represent LIV Golf next month in the Open Championship.

