Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf tournaments are "very similar" to Major championships

Bryson DeChambeau is a key player on the LIV Golf Tour. In a press conference at LIV Golf Korea, he compared the breakaway league's events with the four golf Majors.
The 31-year-old said:
"In regards to that, I feel like this is sometimes a little bit more amplified in certain scenarios. It's very similar, which makes me comfortable actually, in Major championship settings. I think every event is a little more elevated in regards to the noise level and the hustle bustleness. So when you go play a Major, like even the Masters or the U.S. Open, you're going to see some rowdiness out there.
They want to see competitiveness and fire. They're going to be cheering you on. So I feel like it's very good prep going into these Majors. It's definitely been helpful the past couple years for me. I've been playing a lot better in them."
The tournament began on May 2 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. DeChambeau started performing strongly and finished the opening round seven strokes under par with a score of 65. He is now tied in first place with Talor Gooch.
Bryson DeChambeau thinks he can almost hit the ball at 200 miles per hour
After the first round in the LIV Golf Korea, Bryson DeChambeau said at a press conference:
"For me, when I bulked up and got big, a lot of that wasn't necessarily muscle, it was a lot of inflammation I was giving to my body. Actually, I feel like I'm almost just as strong, if not stronger now, and when I go at it, I can get the 200-mile-an-hour ball speed very easily right now. So I haven't really lost it."
The golfer's next PGA event is the 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15 to 18. The year's second Major championship will include up to 156 players.