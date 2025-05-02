  • home icon
  Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf tournaments are "very similar" to Major championships

Bryson DeChambeau says LIV Golf tournaments are "very similar" to Major championships

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 02, 2025 14:30 GMT
LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau is a key player on the LIV Golf Tour. In a press conference at LIV Golf Korea, he compared the breakaway league's events with the four golf Majors.

The 31-year-old said:

"In regards to that, I feel like this is sometimes a little bit more amplified in certain scenarios. It's very similar, which makes me comfortable actually, in Major championship settings. I think every event is a little more elevated in regards to the noise level and the hustle bustleness. So when you go play a Major, like even the Masters or the U.S. Open, you're going to see some rowdiness out there.
They want to see competitiveness and fire. They're going to be cheering you on. So I feel like it's very good prep going into these Majors. It's definitely been helpful the past couple years for me. I've been playing a lot better in them."

The tournament began on May 2 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. DeChambeau started performing strongly and finished the opening round seven strokes under par with a score of 65. He is now tied in first place with Talor Gooch.

Bryson DeChambeau thinks he can almost hit the ball at 200 miles per hour

Golf: 31-year-old LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Korea event - First Round | Picture credit: Photo via Imagn Images
Golf: 31-year-old LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Korea event - First Round | Picture credit: Photo via Imagn Images

After the first round in the LIV Golf Korea, Bryson DeChambeau said at a press conference:

"For me, when I bulked up and got big, a lot of that wasn't necessarily muscle, it was a lot of inflammation I was giving to my body. Actually, I feel like I'm almost just as strong, if not stronger now, and when I go at it, I can get the 200-mile-an-hour ball speed very easily right now. So I haven't really lost it."

The golfer's next PGA event is the 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15 to 18. The year's second Major championship will include up to 156 players.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
