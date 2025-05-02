LIV Golf Korea 2025 round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Following the opening round of LIV Golf Korea 2025, Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau took the joint one-shot lead. The duo fired a 7-under 65 to take an 18-hole lead over Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Bland.

Speaking of the team portion, Brooks Koepka's Smash GC took the early one-shot lead. DeChambeau's Crushers GC was one stroke back at 9-under, followed by Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC at 8-under

The second round of LIV Golf Korea 2025 will begin on Saturday, May 3, at 11:35 am local time. All groups will start with a shotgun start from their respective tees, except the two groups.

Gooch, Bryson DeChambeau, and Oosthuizen are in the leaders group and will begin their round at 11:46 am local time from the first hole of the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon. Abraham Ancer, Jon Rahm, and Dustin Johnson will also tee off at the same time, but from the tenth hole.

Jinichiro Kozuma, Joaquin Niemann, and Richard Bland will begin the second round of LIV Golf Korea 2025 at 11:35 am local time from the first hole.

LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 2 pairing explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Korea 2025, Round 2:

Hole 1

Jinichiro Kozuma (−4)

Joaquin Niemann (−4)

Richard Bland (−6)

Hole 1 (11:46 am)

Louis Oosthuizen (−6)

Bryson DeChambeau (−7)

Talor Gooch (−7)

Hole 2

Minkyu Kim (−3)

Anirban Lahiri (−4)

Dean Burmester (−4)

Hole 3

Henrik Stenson (−3)

Tyrrell Hatton (−3)

Bubba Watson (−3)

Hole 4

Adrian Meronk (−4)

Jason Kokrak (−3)

Ian Poulter (−3)

Hole 5

Marc Leishman (−1)

Kevin Na (−2)

Charles Howell III (−2)

Hole 6

Brooks Koepka (−1)

Peter Uihlein (−1)

Lucas Herbert (−1)

Hole 7

Patrick Reed (−1)

Thomas Pieters (−1)

Matthew Wolff (−1)

Hole 8

Martin Kaymer (E)

David Puig (−1)

Carlos Ortiz (−1)

Hole 10

Luis Masaveu (+1)

Sebastian Muñoz (+1)

Andy Ogletree (E)

Hole 10 (11:46 am)

Abraham Ancer (E)

Jon Rahm (E)

Dustin Johnson (E)

Hole 11

Chieh-Po Lee (+1)

Cameron Smith (+1)

Caleb Surratt (+1)

Hole 12

Graeme McDowell (+1)

Sam Horsfield (+1)

Lee Westwood (+1)

Hole 13

Danny Lee (+1)

John Catlin (+1)

Brendan Steele (+1)

Hole 14

Tom McKibbin (+2)

Mito Pereira (+2)

Matt Jones (+2)

Hole 15

Phil Mickelson (+3)

Frederik Kjettrup (+3)

Charl Schwartzel (+2)

Hole 16

Yubin Jang (+4)

Paul Casey (+4)

Cameron Tringale (+4)

Hole 17

Anthony Kim (+7)

Sergio Garcia (+5)

Harold Varner III (+5)

