Bryson DeChambeau shares hilarious preparation video ahead of The Masters

All roads lead to Augusta National on April 10 for the highly anticipated Masters Tournament. Two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau, who is getting ready to tee off at the event, has shared a hilarious preparation video ahead of the event on Instagram.

DeChambeau started playing professional golf in 2016. He played on the PGA Tour and European Tour before joining LIV Golf in 2022. He has won the U.S. Open twice – in 2020 and 2024. He also won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2021.

On Monday, April 7, the two-time LIV Golf winner shared a video showing how he made a practice shot while on the greens. Before taking the shot, DeChambeau said:

"This is how I play a 670-yard par-five in preparation for the Masters."

After taking the shot, the ball rolled down the tee box a few feet in front of him, but DeChambeau hilariously edited it to make it look like he had sent it flying into the air. He made the shot appear even more real by exchanging high-fives with his caddie, who was laughing.

Take a look at the video here:

Bryson DeChambeau is yet to claim a title at The Masters. Last year, he competed in the prestigious event and finished T6, his best Masters finish yet. He also teed off at Augusta in 2022 and 2023, but failed to make the cut.

While the American professional golfer’s two Major Championship victories are from the U.S. Open, he has also performed impressively on the PGA Championship and Open Championship. His best result in the PGA Championship is second place, which was in 2024. He also played in the 2022 Championship where he finished at T8.

Who will Bryson DeChambeau be competing against in the 2025 Masters field?

Bryson DeChambeau will attempt to claim his first Masters title by competing against some of the best golfers in the world. Defending champion and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off in the event, and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa will also be in the field.

Here’s a full list of every golfer DeChambeau will compete against for the 2025 Masters title:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (A)

Evan Beck (A)

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (A)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (A)

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (A)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

