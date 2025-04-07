Bryson DeChambeau shares hilarious preparation video ahead of The Masters

All roads lead to Augusta National on April 10 for the highly anticipated Masters Tournament. Two-time Major winner Bryson DeChambeau, who is getting ready to tee off at the event, has shared a hilarious preparation video ahead of the event on Instagram.
DeChambeau started playing professional golf in 2016. He played on the PGA Tour and European Tour before joining LIV Golf in 2022. He has won the U.S. Open twice – in 2020 and 2024. He also won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020 and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2021.
On Monday, April 7, the two-time LIV Golf winner shared a video showing how he made a practice shot while on the greens. Before taking the shot, DeChambeau said:
"This is how I play a 670-yard par-five in preparation for the Masters."
After taking the shot, the ball rolled down the tee box a few feet in front of him, but DeChambeau hilariously edited it to make it look like he had sent it flying into the air. He made the shot appear even more real by exchanging high-fives with his caddie, who was laughing.
Take a look at the video here:
Bryson DeChambeau is yet to claim a title at The Masters. Last year, he competed in the prestigious event and finished T6, his best Masters finish yet. He also teed off at Augusta in 2022 and 2023, but failed to make the cut.
While the American professional golfer’s two Major Championship victories are from the U.S. Open, he has also performed impressively on the PGA Championship and Open Championship. His best result in the PGA Championship is second place, which was in 2024. He also played in the 2022 Championship where he finished at T8.
Who will Bryson DeChambeau be competing against in the 2025 Masters field?
Bryson DeChambeau will attempt to claim his first Masters title by competing against some of the best golfers in the world. Defending champion and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off in the event, and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa will also be in the field.
Here’s a full list of every golfer DeChambeau will compete against for the 2025 Masters title:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (A)
- Evan Beck (A)
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (A)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (A)
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (A)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris