Bryson DeChambeau uses Snapchat's 'fat face' filter to recreate ‘Bryson from two years ago’

Bryson DeChambeau recently used a Snapchat fat face filter to recreate his former self from two years ago. The American golfer has undergone a tremendous weight loss journey in the past few years, shedding a significant amount of weight and is now in good shape.

Bryson DeChambeau enjoys sharing his day-to-day life on Snapchat and recently had fun using the fat face filter during his travels. The LIV golfer shared a clip on his Snapchat story, asking fans which version of himself they preferred.

However, he admitted that he liked his current version, which is in good shape. He humorously expressed his preference by specifically telling fans that the "now" he referred to was not the one with the fat face filter but his original current version.

In the clip, DeChambeau said (via his Snapchat story):

"Hello, hi, everyone. Do you like me as Bryson two years ago or this Bryson? What do you think? Because I don't like it. I like it a little now, not this now."

Still from Bryson DeChambeau Snapchat/@brysongolfs)

Bryson DeChambeau maintains a strong presence across various social media platforms and enjoys an enormous fan following. With an impressive 67.6K followers on Snapchat, the LIV golfer frequently shares glimpses of his remarkable day-to-day life.

Apart from Snapchat, he has a substantial fan base on other platforms as well. On Instagram, he boasts 999K followers, while on X (formerly Twitter), he has 346.8K followers. Additionally, he remains active on YouTube, where he has amassed 590K subscribers.

Bryson DeChambeau shares in-flight photoshoot

Following the conclusion of the LIV Golf Singapore event, Bryson DeChambeau embarked on a flight and had a hilarious photoshoot during his journey. The American golfer shared glimpses of this unique photoshoot on his Snapchat story, featuring him posing in various hand gestures while seated.

Check out Bryson DeChambeau's amazing in-flight photoshoot below:

Still from Bryson DeChambeau Snapchat/@brysongolfs)

Bryson DeChambeau last competed at the LIV Golf Singapore event, where he tied for 27th place alongside David Puig and Lucas Herbert. Brooks Koepka emerged as the tournament winner, securing a two-stroke victory over Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.

Bryson DeChambeau has been enjoying a successful journey on the LIV Golf circuit. He has played in seven events this season on the Saudi Circuit, recording three top-10 finishes.

DeChambeau was pretty impressive with his game at the Masters 2024 earlier this year. He took the early lead in the game, but at the end of the tournament, he settled for a tie for sixth place.

The 30-year-old will next tee off at the PGA Championship next week. The second Major of the year will take place from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.