Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen insists Aaron Rodgers cheated and “sandbagged” his way to victory at 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Josh Allen has levied a dangerous claim of alleged cheating against Aaron Rodgers.

The two NFL quarterbacks are avid golfers, with both of them competing in Pro-Ams together and even facing off in The Match a couple of years ago. Allen has called out Rodgers for perceived cheating on the green.

Allen told some Barstool podcasters:

"He [cheated.] I love Aaron, but he did. Yeah. Not just me, [he sandbagged] the world. He may have gotten like seven or eight strokes too many at Pebble Beach. Or nine. Not from me, that's what other sources are saying. I'm not saying that. I would say a lot of the golfers maybe thought that [Aaron Rodgers needs to be in jail]."

At the time, Rodgers said via PEOPLE:

“Josh Allen was telling me there's going to be an asterisk by this win because there was only three rounds. But I think our names are going to be up there for a long time.”

In the present day, Rodgers responded to Allen's insinuation, saying that he believes the Bills' quarterback's frustration might stem from jealousy:

"Josh, you're not good enough. I've seen you play. We played in the match together. But I love Josh. Josh is one of my favorite players in the league and he's gotten better for sure. He's definitely gotten better. But definitely some jealousy, you know, because there's only one of these that's given out."

These two quarterbacks are now divisional rivals. Allen has spent his career with the Bills and Aaron Rodgers was just traded to their rival, the New York Jets. These two players, despite being rivals on the field and competitors on the golf course, appear to be having a good time at one another's expense.

There doesn't seem to be any ill will from either side. Allen levied his accusations with a smile and laughter, so it appears not serious at all. Rodgers' response was tongue-in-cheek as well.

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are regular at golf

In 2021, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers faced off as members of opposing teams for Capital One's The Match. That year, it was a matchup of old quarterbacks vs young ones. Allen matched up with Patrick Mahomes (featured in this year's version of the match) while Rodgers golfed with Tom Brady.

Josh Allen loves golf

It was a narrow victory, by a single stroke, for the elder duo. Allen blames himself for the loss, but it was a close match either way. The Bills quarterback was also at the Masters and routinely, like Rodgers, competes in pro-ams and celebrity events.

Clearly, golf is more than just something the quarterback likes from afar. He's an active member of the community and could become more so down the line as he gets closer to retirement from the NFL.

Right now, he's focused on the Bills and football. When that's done, there's no reason to believe he wouldn't consider a move to the world of golf.