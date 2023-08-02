“He cheated” – Josh Allen makes startling accusation against Aaron Rodgers, claims Jets QB ‘sandbagged the world’

Josh Allen has come out swinging in the new rivalry with Aaron Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills quarterback watched this offseason as the former Green Bay Packers star was traded to his bitter division rival, the New York Jets. Ahead of their first matchup, Allen is calling his counterpart out.

The two took part in a PebbleBeach Pro-Am recently. Allen is an avid golfer, who was even seen at the Masters enjoying the major tournament. Rodgers golfs, too, and both were in the Pro-Am, where Rodgers allegedly cheated.

Allen said:

"He [cheated.] I love Aaron, but he did. Yeah. Not just me, [he sandbagged] the world. He may have gotten like seven or eight strokes too many at Pebble Beach. Or nine. Not from me, that's what other sources are saying. I'm not saying that. I would say a lot of the golfers maybe thought that [Aaron Rodgers needs to be in jail.]"

The two have also linked up on the golf course for the Match. In 2021, the Match featured Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady facing off against Patrick Mahomes and Allen.

Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen's golf history

The elder duo won by a single stroke, though Josh Allen takes the sole blame for that loss. For what it's worth, Rodgers sent back a statement to the Bills' star:

"Josh, you're not good enough. I've seen you play. We played in the match together. But I love Josh. Josh is one of my favorite players in the league and he's gotten better for sure. He's definitely gotten better. But definitely some jealousy, you know, because there's only one of these that's given out."

Josh Allen is an avid golfer

Clearly, the rivalry isn't getting the best of these two players. Rodgers and Allen are fans of one another, and they are jesting about their golf games. When they get on the field, it may be different, but there's clearly no real vitriol between them at this point.

The camaraderie and joking should make for some fun football and these two players will now get to face off twice a season.