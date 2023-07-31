IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady goes safari-spotting with daughter Vivian

Tom Brady recently retired from the NFL for good. When he first retired, he walked it back about a month later, but he's seeing this one through. Even amid rampant rumors of a return, the quarterback cleared the air and insisted that he was unequivocally done with the NFL.

Part of his reasoning was that he wanted to be a hands-on parent to his children following the divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen. He has a FOX broadcasting deal beginning next year, so he wants to spend time with his kids.

That's exactly what he's been doing during retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl winner shared a bunch of photos to Instagram with his daughter Vivian. The two had visited a safari and Brady captured a few excellent photos of the animals.

In typical father fashion, Brady also flipped the camera toward his young daughter to capture the moment. Based on the images, it's clear that the pair had a really nice time watching all the animals.

Tom Brady and his daughter took a trip to the safari (Images via tombrady on Instagram)

His daughter spelled out a message in the sand, citing the quarterback's apparent love for zebras. The two seemed to have an excellent time together and spent the full day there.

Tom Brady becoming full-time parent

For much of his kids' lives, Tom Brady has been in the NFL. That's a demanding lifestyle that effectively pulls a person away from their family for most of the year. The offseason is short and some of it is spent training with the team.

Tom Brady and his kids

Brady also has a demanding job forthcoming. His FOX broadcasting gig that begins in 2024 is probably going to take up a lot of his time as well. In the meantime, he's looking to be a very active co-parent with Bundchen and take care of his kids. That will be more difficult later, so it's best to be as active as possible right now.