Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

This year's Buick LPGA Shanghai is all set to commence from October 9 to 12, 2025. This LPGA Tour event takes place in Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

Ruoning Yin, the five-time LPGA Tour winner, will be defending her Buick LPGA Shanghai title this week. According to official tee times, Yin will be teeing off at 10.23 am (local timing), from the 1st Tee for the first round. On the opening day, the 2023 Women's PGA Championship winner is paired up with Jeeno Thitikul and Minjee Lee.

Nasa Hataoka and Arpichaya Yubol will tee off from Tee 1 for the first round of the 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai. The pair will start their game from 8 am. From the 10th tee, the official group of Yuri Yoshida and Patty Tavatanakit will tee off at the same time slot as Hataoka and Yubol.

The second group features Ariya Jutanugarn, Gaby Lopez, and Esther Henseleit. They will tee off for the first round of the 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai from the first tee at 8.11 am. Leona Maguire, Sei Young Kim, and Brooke Matthews will start their game from the 10th tee at 8.11 am.

Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 Round 1 tee times and official groupings explored

Here's a detailed look at the full 2025 Buick LPGA Shanghai tee times and official groupings. Take a look (timings in local time):

Tee 1:

8:00 am: Nasa Hataoka, Arpichaya Yubol

8:11 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Gaby Lopez, Esther Henseleit

8:22 am: Kristen Gillman, Minami Katsu, Gurleen Kaur

8:33 am: Lindy Duncan, Lucy Li, Runzhi Pang

8:44 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Menghan Li, Robyn Choi

8:55 am: Hira Naveed, Yu Yuan Jiang, Aditi Ashok

9:06 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Nataliya Guseva, Muni He

9:17 am: Shizuyan Zhou, Ilhee Lee, Jenny Bae

9:28 am: Haeji Kang, Yijia Ren, Paula Reto

9:39 am: Sherman Shantiwiwatthanapong, Jenny Shin, Yan Liu

9:50 am: Jennifer Kupcho, Rio Takeda, Weiwei Zhang

10:01 am: Lilia Vu, Miyu Yamashita, Yu Liu

10:12 am: Angel Yin, Miranda Wang, Danielle Kang

10:23 am: Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin

Buick LPGA Shanghai 2025 Round 1 tee times and pairings from the 10th tee (timings in local time):

8:00 am: Yuri Yoshida, Patty Tavatanakit

8:11 am: Leona Maguire, Sei Young Kim, Brooke Matthews

8:22 am: Somi Lee, Gemma Dryburgh, Yuai Ji

8:33 am: Manon De Roey, Hye-Jin Choi, Ruixin Liu

8:44 am: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Chih Yen Chih Yen Chang, Auston Kim

8:55 am: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Yujie Liu, Jin Hee Im

9:06 am: Ashleigh Buhai, Stephanie Kyriacou, Yahui Zhang

9:17 am: Mary Liu, Ying Xu, Celine Borge

9:28 am: Narin Yang, Shuing Li, Cassie Porter

9:39 am: Xiaowen Yin, Allisen Corpuz, Saki Baba

9:50 am: Benedetta Moresco, Zixuan Wang, Albane Valenzuela

10:01 am: Wei-Ling Hsu, Zining An, Karis Anne Davidson

10:12 am: Ina Yoon, Carlota Ciganda, Pajaree Anannarukarn

10:23 am: A Lim Kim, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Sarah Schmelzel

