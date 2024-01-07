“But that was a stretch” - Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller share friendly jabs on the golf course 

American golfer Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller engaged in some light-hearted banter during the second round of The Sentry 2024 at the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course on Friday, January 5.

Spieth attempted a shot on the ninth hole of the Plantation Course, but it rolled into a dense obstruction rather than into the hole.

Speith and Greller walked to the hole and the former asked if the ball was close to the hole. As they were mic'd by the PGA Tour for a live session, their conversation was heard by the broadcasters.

Greller said yes and walked away while Spieth observed the ball and took a jibe at his caddie by saying (via Golf.com):

“I appreciate your lobbying, but that was a stretch.”

Spieth then switched his putter to a 3-wood and took his shot. However, as he shot the ball, Greller said (via Golf.com):

"I think that's for sure in the fairway."

Eventually, Spieth stunned people and made a birdie.

Jordan Spieth has played admirably throughout the previous three rounds of competition. He finished with a score of under 19, two strokes behind Chris Kirk, the leader of the Saturday round, after shooting three rounds of 66, 67, and 67.

Speith shot a 7-under-66 after making nine birdies and one double bogey in the first round of the tournament. He made six birdies in the second round, scored 67, and played another round of 67 on Saturday to finish in a tie for third place with Xander Schauffele and Byeong Hun An.

When will Jordan Spieth tee off at The Sentry 2024 on Sunday?

The final round of The Sentry 2024 will take place on Sunday, January 7. Golfers will be starting their game at 12:57 p.m. ET on the first and tenth holes.

Players have been divided into groups of three and all the groups will tee off at different times, starting with Erik Van Rooyen, who will take the first shot of the day with Taylor Moore and Tony Finau on the first tee hole. Adam Hadwin will be starting his game with Lucas Glover and Adam Svensson on the tenth hole.

Jordan Spieth will tee off with Byeong Hun An and Harris English on the first tee hole at 2:33 p.m. ET.

Here are the tee times of the final round of The Sentry 2024 (all-time in ET):

Tee 1st

12:57 p.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Taylor Moore, Tony Finau

1:09 p.m.: Sam Burns, Luke List, Si Woo Kim

1:21 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Nico Echavarria, Eric Cole

1:33 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland

1:45 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Adam Schenk

1:57 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka

2:09 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

2:21 p.m.: Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, Scottie Scheffler

2:33 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

2:45 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Akshay Bhatia, Xander Schauffele

10th tee

12:57 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

1:09 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Tom Hoge, Kurt Kitayama

1:21 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

1:33 p.m.: Cameron Young, Tommy Fleetwood, Camilo Villegas

1:45 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Denny McCarthy, Nick Taylor

1:57 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim

2:09 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Nick Hardy, Russell Henley

2:21 p.m.: Seamus Power, Lee Hodges, Hideki Matsuyama

2:33 p.m.: Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Cam Davis

2:45 p.m.: Davis Riley, Vincent Norrman