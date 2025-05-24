"Buy me a whiskey" - When Charley Hull revealed whether she would ever date a fan or not

Charley Hull is currently competing in the Mayakoba Open with a lot of fan support. She has a massive fan following, and interestingly, some of them even want to take her out. She addressed this in 2015 during an interview with Mark Crossfield on his YouTube channel.

Charley Hull discussed a wide range of topics in this interview, which was posted on November 15, 2015. In the midst of things, Crossfield asked the golfer if she would date a fan. Hull was also perplexed by this question, but she stated that if she likes the fans' appearance or personality, she can go out for a glass of whiskey.

Hull stated:

"Well, I don't know really. Well, if I found them attractive or if I like their personality, then you can buy me a whiskey or something. I'm joking."

The story of fans and Charley Hull does not end here; during the U.S. Open 2024, Hull received a note from a fan. The note asked her to text back to the fan so that they could figure out a time for dinner. During the tournament, in an interview, she discussed the note, and stated:

"It's actually quite funny... The fans been chatting my name this week. Someone said I've dropped something and handed their phone number in my hand on a piece of paper."

She continued,

"It's like, 'Text me so we can figure out where I'm taking you out to dinner tonight.' I never texted him obviously. It was just so funny. It's been a bit of a wild week. Pretty cool, I wish the crowds were like this more often."

How much money did Charley Hull make in the 2025 season?

Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

So far, Charley Hull has had a decent season. She is still looking for her first win, and her best result came at the HSBC Women's World Championship. In that tournament, she finished tied for fourth place with a total score of 281, which was 7 strokes below par. So far this season, she has won $183,376 in total from all of the tournaments she has competed in.

Here's a detailed view of her season so far:

Feb 6 – 9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands

Venue: Bradenton Country Club

Position: T19

Score: 68-72-66-70 (276, −8)

Earnings: $23,210

Feb 27 – Mar 2: HSBC Women's World Championship

Venue: Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)

Position: T4

Score: 69-70-68-74 (281, −7)

Earnings: $104,318

Mar 27 – 30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass

Venue: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass

Position: T11

Score: 63-69-68-71 (271, −17)

Earnings: $41,138

Apr 24 – 27: The Chevron Championship

Venue: The Club at Carlton Woods

Position: Missed Cut

Score: 75-73 (148, +4)

Earnings: --

May 1 – 4: Black Desert Championship

Venue: Black Desert Resort Golf Course

Position: T40

Score: 70-70-70-70 (280, −8)

Earnings: $14,710

