Callum Tarren matches his career-low 9-hole score to share the lead of the Shriners Children's Open

The third round of the Shriners Children's Open is currently being played at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Callum Tarren, the English professional golfer, is vying for his first-ever PGA Tour title. The round is in progress with Tarren leading the scoreboard.

On Saturday’s (October 14) round, Tarren continues to equal his career-low 9-hole total, birdieing two of three holes on the back in the continuing round to tie for first place with Isaiah Salinda.

PGA Tour took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news:

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old golfer, who is yet to win his first-ever PGA Tour title, has played a decent number of events since he joined the tour. However, for the first time, he is very close to getting a win.

The fourth round of the Shriners Children’s Open is on Sunday, 15th October. With round two ending on Friday, Callum Tarren was among those players who made the cut successfully.

However, there were a few big players who could not make it to the last two rounds.

Golfers who missed the cut in Shriners Children's Open

When the Shriners Children’s Open round two ended, a few golfers who were projected to make the cut had a tough time doing so. Adam Schenk was among them. He had a very rough start on day one, carding a 72.

Whereas, for the second round, Schenk fell short of just one stroke of the cutline, even though he improved on Friday (October 13) with a 68.

Lexi Thompson, the seventh-ever woman golfer who got a chance to play on the PGA tour, too, had to bid an early goodbye to the tournament.

While she had a 2-over 73 in the opening round, she showed significant improvement the next day by carding a 2-under 69. Unfortunately, she still fell short of three strokes from making the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.

Tom Hoge and Ryan Palmer too had to leave the tournament mid-way. Hoge left the competition early after shooting double 71s at TPC Summerlin. After 11 holes on Friday, he was 2-under par, but he ultimately made a double bogey and a bogey.

Whereas, Ryan Palmer recorded a 69 after the first round of the Shriners Children's Open, but it wasn't good enough to go over the cutline. He missed the cut twice in a row at TPC Summerlin, making it his sixth missed cut in his past seven PGA Tour outings.