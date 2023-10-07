Who is Callum Tarren? Exploring all about the English golfer

Callum Tarren, one of the promising members of the PGA Tour, is an English professional golfer. He was born on 2nd October 1990 in Darlington, England. Prior to joining his current tour, he had played the game on various tours.

In his early days, Tarren attended Radford University in Virginia from the year 2011 to 2014. This was the start of his amateur career. Here, he was the captain of the university's golf team and earned a degree in marketing from the same university in 2014.

According to his PGA Tour biography, Callum Tarren worked in the 2009 Open Championship, which was nearly won by Tom Watson. He was said to be in an ideal position to observe the final four holes and the playoff.

Tarren's height helps him to play golf smoothly as he averages over 310 yards off the tee. To date, he has only one professional win to his name. This was when he was playing for the China Tour. He triumphed at the Jiangsu Open in 2017.

The Brit achieved his best PGA Tour finish to date in November 2022. He tied for second position at the tour's RSM Classic. This was two strokes behind Adam Svensson. Currently, the English professional golfer sits on the 147th ranking in the OWGR.

A peek into Callum Tarren's professional career

Callum Tarren had made two appearances on the EuroPro Golf Tour in 2015 before moving on to the PGA Tour China. Here, he began his professional golf career as one of two North-Easters, along with Teesside's Michael Skelton.

In 2018, he won the PGA Tour China Order of Merit. Luckily, his performances in China earned him a spot on the Web.com Tour, which is now known as the Korn Ferry.

Tarren, who was also a good player as a child, quickly rose through the ranks after moving to the United States to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour. This was during 2020-2021.

The rising golfer even tied a fourth-place finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. This let him qualify for one of the 25 PGA Tour cards. The 33-year-old golfer started playing for his current tour in the 2021-2022 season.

A look into Callum Tarren's PGA Tour journey

For his first season on the PGA Tour, Callum Tarren played in a handful of golf tournaments. However, his best finish was in the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished in T5 position at Grand Reserve Country Club.

Additionally, Tarren performed decently in the 2022-2023 season, where he secured two Top-10 finishes. Despite playing well on the PGA Tour and in Major tournaments, he has yet to get his first win.

However, the talented golfer is full of dedication, and with years of experience, he can woo fans with an unbeatable form in the coming future.