Cam Davis and Keegan Bradley top PGA Tour power rankings for the 2023 Zozo Championship

Cam Davis and defending champion Keegan Bradley have made it to the top of the power rankings for the 2023 Zozo Championship, the fourth event of the FedEx Fall season.

The 2023 Zozo Championship is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 19, to Sunday, October 22, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Japan.

Despite being a fall-season competition, there's no shortage of star power for the Japan event, as 16 of the top 50 players in the OWGR are competing in the week's field.

Here's a look at the power rankings for the 2023 Zozo Championship.

Power rankings for the 2023 Zozo Championship

#1 Cam Davis

Cam Davis leads the PGA Tour's power rankings for this week's event. Despite missing 11 cuts this season, the Aussie golfer hasn't missed a cut since the 3M Open and has achieved five top-10 finishes in his last six starts.

With Davis already qualified for all the signature events next year, he faces little pressure this week. Last year, he finished T29 with a 5-under aggregate at Narashino.

#2 Keegan Bradley

Defending champion Keegan Bradley ranks second in the power rankings for the Inzai event. He boasts an impressive record here, with a win, a T13 finish in 2019, and a T7 finish in 2021.

The 37-year-old golfer secured two wins this season and concluded with a T9 at the season-ending Tour Championship. After a Ryder Cup snub last month, he will be eager to defend his title this week.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele is returning to the PGA Tour for the first time since finishing as the runner-up at the FedEx Cup. He's achieved a couple of top-10 finishes in previous events, including a T9 finish last year.

With a low scoring average of 67.67 in his last six rounds at Narashino, Schauffele is poised for another strong performance, aiming to move past his Ryder Cup disappointment.

#4 Sahith Theegala

Theegala ranks in the top 5 of the power rankings for two reasons. Firstly, his recent form culminated in his first PGA Tour title last month when he won the Fortinet Championship, the first fall event.

Secondly, Theegala had a good past performance at the Zozo Championship last year, where he finished T5 at 12-under, just three strokes behind the winner.

#5 Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im has been in good form lately, finishing as the runner-up at the Genesis Championship after a playoff. He also won the gold medal for his country, South Korea, at the Asian Games alongside Si Woo Kim.

Regarding his previous performances at the Zozo Championship, Im finished T3 at Narashino in 2019.

#6 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee enters this week's event after clinching a title at the SJM Macao Open on Sunday, October 15. Lee hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the Open Championship, but he secured his PGA Tour card through the points earned from Race to Dubai, where he sits inside the top 125.

#7 Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler had a great 2022–23 season, but it was the Zozo Championship 2022 where he actually started displaying the signs of his return in form. After a horrible year, Fowler was actually in a great position to win the Narashimo event last year with a 54-hole lead, but eventually fell one stroke short of Bradley.

Fowler will be hoping to leave behind last year's disappointment and go past the final hurdle this week.