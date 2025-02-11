Cameron Smith opens up about LIV golfers’ new path to Major Championships: "They are acknowledging us"

The USGA recently announced changes to the U.S. Open exemption rules, and Cameron Smith has revealed how he feels about it. The 31-year-old Australian is glad that golf associations are finally acknowledging LIV Golf players, who he feels are deserving of the recognition and exemptions.

Smith is a six-time PGA Tour winner who turned pro in 2013 and has four European Tour wins. He won PGA Player of the Year in 2022 and joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League that same year. The Aussie golfer has three LIV Golf wins under his belt and was playing for a fourth at the recently concluded season opener in Riyadh.

On Wednesday, February 5, the USGA announced that there will now be a full exemption for the U.S. Open Championship based on LIV Golf's individual standings. This will give LIV golfers a direct pathway into the Championship.

Cameron Smith spoke to the media ahead of LIV Golf’s second event, saying that the move definitely needed to happen.

"I think it would have been nice to have that as soon as we moved over here but obviously things take time… I think it definitely needed to happen,” Smith told The West Australian.

He also added that there are several golfers who deserved to compete in the Championships in the past, but missed out because of the rules. As such, he is glad that LIV golfers are finally getting the acknowledgment they deserve.

"I feel like there are some guys out here who have missed out on spots in majors over that past couple years that deserved them so it’s good to see that they are acknowledging us… It’s hard to win out here and it’s hard to compete and I think we have the strongest fields in golf week in and week out. I think it will be the best thing for the game,” he added (via The West Australian)

Cameron Smith made his first LIV Golf start of the year in Riyadh. He was tied for ninth position after the opening round but finished the tournament at T25.

Cameron Smith gets ready to tee off at LIV Golf Adelaide

Smith is set to compete in LIV Golf Adelaide, the second event of the season. The tournament will be held from February 14 - 16, at The Grange Golf Club, Australia. The Ripper GC, led by Cameron Smith, took to Instagram to fuel the build-up for the upcoming tournament, with the caption:

"Bloody sensational weekend incoming 🚨 @livgolf_league #rippermode.”

Cameron Smith will be competing alongside his teammates Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, and Matt Jones.

Last year, Ripper GC won the Team Championship title at LIV Golf Adelaide after beating Stinger GC in the first-ever team playoff in the league's history. They went home with the $3 million prize money, while Stinger GC pocketed $1.5 million.

