Cameron Smith's 'many beers' cost him second cut at Australian Open

Cameron Smith failed to make the cut in the third round of the Australian Open. The Australian, who revealed he was 'beers deep' at the pub last night, crashed out of the event after a 'rubbish second round of 73.

Ranked number 3 in the world, Smith came into this week’s ISPS Handa Australian Open as a favorite. The golfer sat two over par after the second round, above the projected cut line. Following the failure, Smith admiited that it ‘wasn’t his week’.

Interestingly, Smith added that he was quick to go to the pub after the first round. It's safe to say that his night up with beers watching horse races at Moonee Valley on Friday night might have cost him the competition. He was a bit too late to realize he had a 7 am tee time on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at the Victoria Golf Club, Smith said:

"I was pretty quick to the pub, and yeah, was probably a few too many beers deep, and then I realized we had an early tee time, so I got back on the waters and was a good boy the rest of the night."

Smith also added that he struggled in breezy conditions at the course. The LIV golfer had a tournament to forget. Floundering in the 52nd spot, the Australian was nowhere near the pundits’ predictions this week.

The top 30 players advanced to Sunday's competition, which includes another favorite, Adam Scott.

It's pertinent to note that Cameron Smith came into the competition on the back of a stellar year. The Queenslander reigned supreme at the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Players Championship and the British Open this year. He also emerged victorious at last week's Australian PGA Championship.

The win last week boosted hopes of him winning the ongoing Australian Open. However, the golfer failed to end his 2022 campaign on a high. He said:

"I thought I had it in me today and hit lots of good golf shots but couldn't really capitalize. … I hit good putts, too, but they weren't going in. …. It just wasn't my week.”

He added:

"I thought it would take three or four under, and the strategy didn't change at all: just go out and play some really good golf. I thought I played solid enough. Just not enough putts went in."

Cameron Smith was unhappy with 'rubbish' start

It's noteworthy that Cameron Smith struggled from the get-go of the competition. Earlier on Friday, the LIV golfer had said that he was having a 'rubbish' start. Speaking about his 1-over-71, the golfer said that he found it ‘difficult’ to play.

Cameron Smith said:

"That is as bad as I've played in a long time. It was pretty (expletive). … I think the course was pretty difficult, the conditions were pretty difficult, but I need to be better than that."

Smith added that he might be tired due to the conditions. He added:

"Maybe some delayed tiredness. I did feel a little bit foggy out there at times, but it's not really an excuse; it's my job to do all that stuff. … It's not like I don't know how to play golf; it was just a bit of a bad day."

Cameron Smith crashing out of the event comes as a major heartbreak for his fans. The event was a chance for the LIV Golf player to prove his place among other PGA Tour and DP World Tour players.

