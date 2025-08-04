Cameron Young gets candid about his clueless reaction after winning Wyndham Championship

Cameron Young tapped in for par at the 18th hole on Sunday to win the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club. The 28-year-old registered his first PGA Tour victory and became the 1,000th unique winner on the circuit. Interestingly, the golfer, who was winless in 93 starts on the tour, was clueless on what to do after winning.Young, who’s made seven runner-up finishes in the tour, closed with a 68 and recorded a six-stroke win. Notably, he was seen looking around the greens a bit bewildered and saying “where do I go?” immediately after the win. The 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year winner, in a heartfelt moment, added that he has “never done this before” after clinching his first win.Now, he has come out to state that he was confused about the standard procedure after winning. He claimed being used to ‘shaking hands of whomever he played with as well as both caddies’ before leaving.Detailing his ‘what do I do?’ situation after winning the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Young said, as quoted by Tee Scripts:“Well, all of a sudden, a lot - every time I've come off the green my entire career, I have shaken the hands of whoever I've played with, thanked the standard bearer and our walking scorer, and then walked through the tunnel to scoring. Today there were about 150 people between me and that tunnel.So, at that point I got confused and I didn't know if I did that first or if I, you know, spoke to somebody first. So yeah, that's the first time that I've really done anything any different after holing out on 18, so I would prefer that outcome more often.”The PGA Tour's latest winner reiterated that Sunday was a “different situation” than he’s ‘ever been in.’ The golfer said he was attempting the win and decided to “make some pars” about halfway into Sunday’s final round.Cameron Young was 'waiting' for first winFor the unversed, Young made five straight birdies with nine straight pars on Sunday. He also carded a pair of meaningless bogeys toward the end, which cost him a chance at the tournament scoring record. However, he finished 22-under 258 and tied the event record shared by J.T. Poston (2019) and Henrik Stenson (2017).An emotional Young later dubbed his big win as one that has been in ‘waiting’ for a while.He added:“I've been waiting for it for a while. I never thought I'd be that emotional about it. But it's the end of my fourth season. I've had my chances and I wasn't going to let it get away from me.”It is pertinent to note that Young once had more runner-up finishes (7) than any other player without a win since 1983. Interestingly, five of these finishes came during his rookie campaign in 2022. The golfer entered Wyndham Championship on the back of a missed cut at The Open. The win on Sunday overtakes Young’s T4 finish at the U.S. Open as best finish of the season.