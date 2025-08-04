Cameron Young leaps past Tyrrell Hatton and 22 others to new World Ranking after Wyndham Championship win

Cameron Young won the Wyndham Championship 2025 on Sunday. The 28-year-old tapped in for par at the 18th hole at Sedgefield Country Club to close with a 68, six stroke above competition, to record his maiden PGA Tour victory. The win catapulted Young in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) from 44 to 21.For the unversed, Young was winless in 93 starts on the tour. The golfer, who also became the circuit’s 1,000th unique winner on Sunday, leapt past big names like Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark in the rankings. The 23 places jump saw the former Korn Ferry Tour pro sit behind Englishman Justin Rose in the rankings.Notably, he also moved up 24 places in the FedExCup standings from 40 to 16th ahead of the St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.Young made five straight birdies with nine straight pars before carding a pair of bogeys, which eventually cost him a chance at the tournament scoring record. Notably, he recorded 22-under 258 and tied the record shared by J.T. Poston (2019) and Henrik Stenson (2017). The golfer’s win also made for a heartfelt moment when he bewilderedly asked “where do I go?” immediately after the win.Following the celebrations, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year winner revealed that he was confused as he had never won before. He reiterated being confused about the standard procedure for the winning player.Cameron Young’s 2025 season exploredCameron Young’s 2025 season has been a roller-coaster. The golfer, who teed off the season with a T8 finish at The Sentry, went on to make seven top-25 finishes, including four top-10s. His T4 at the U.S. Open highlighted the year before his most recent win. However, he missed the cut in eight of his 21 PGA Tour starts, including at all majors except the U.S. Open. The golfer has so far earned over $4 million in prize money this year.Listed below is Cameron Young’s 2025 season so far (including earnings):The Sentry: T8 - $550,000The American Express: Missed CutAT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 72 - $34,000WM Phoenix Open: T12 - $195,500The Genesis Invitational: Missed CutCognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Missed CutArnold Palmer Invitational: Missed CutTHE PLAYERS Championship: T61 - $54,500Valspar Championship: Missed CutValero Texas Open: T18 - $113,050Masters Tournament: Missed CutRBC Heritage: T54 - $44,500Truist Championship: T7 - $602,500PGA Championship: T47 - $49,190the Memorial Tournament: T25 - $159,000RBC Canadian Open: T4 - $441,000U.S. Open: T4 - $878,815Travelers Championship: T52 - $46,500Rocket Classic: T46 - $27,091The Open: Missed CutWyndham Championship: 1 - $1,476,000More details on Cameron Young's season will be updated as the year progresses.