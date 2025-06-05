Can 21-Yo Luke Clanton win on his PGA Tour pro debut at RBC Canadian Open 2025?

Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card in hand and is now teeing up his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open. The 21-year-old Florida State phenom will tee up alongside World No.2 Rory McIlroy at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario on Thursday, June 5. Interestingly, the young golfer is among the top favorites to win.
Clanton secured his PGA Tour membership with a cut at the Cognizant Classic. Two months later, the young golfer enters the Canadian Open’s stacked field with his eyes on the winner’s paycheck from the $9,800,000 purse. According to SportsLine, the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with seven individual collegiate titles, enters his pro debut event with 350-1 odds.
Notably, the 2025 Ben Hogan Award recipient sits sixth on the national open’s odds list. He shares the position with experienced PGA Tour stars Taylor Pendrith and Sungjae Im.
For the unversed, Clanton grew up in Hialeah, Florida. The young golfer proved himself in the big leagues after clinching top-10 finishes in four PGA Tour events in 2024. He bagged runner-up places at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic. He made headlines as the first amateur since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 with three or more top-10 finishes in a year but didn’t earn FedEx Cup points as an amateur.
He started off his 2025 PGA Tour season with a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Florida alum also failed to make the cut at WM Phoenix Open. However, he managed a T15 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T18 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, further solidifying his place in the big circuit before landing his Tour card.
Coming off the back of a T42 finish at Valspar Championship, Clanton will be eyeing a big bro debut weekend in Canada.
Luke Clanton’s place in the RBC Canadian Open odds list explored
Owing to World No.1 Scottie Scheffler’s absence, No.2 Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player on the RBC Canadian Open. Unsurprisingly, he is also the event favorite. The Northern Irishman, who is grouped with Clanton for Day 1, tops the odds list with 45-1 odds. As per SportsLine, the Masters champ is trailed by Ludvig Aberg with 140-1 odds. Canadian hero Corey Conners completes the top three with 200-1 odds.
Shane Lowry (220-1) and Sam Burns (330-1) also sit above Clanton on the odds list. It's pertinent to note that the 21-year-old isn’t the only recent college grad making first start as a Tour member this week. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent also earned membership via PGA Tour University. Meanwhile, North Carolina’s David Ford topped the 2025 PGA Tour University Ranking to claim a place in the competition.
However, Clanton starts miles ahead of the two fresh faces. Sargent comes in with 1500-1 odds and shared the position with the likes of Alejandro Tosti, Lee Hodges and Andrew Putnam, among others. Ford starts as a longshot favorite.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Canadian Open in Toronto (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Corey Conners +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Sam Burns +3300
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Luke Clanton +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Harry Hall +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Nick Taylor +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Alex Noren +5500
- Chris Gotterup +6000
- Max Homa +6500
- Jake Knapp +7000
- Justin Rose +7000
- Davis Riley +7000
- Thomas Detry +7000
- Gary Woodland +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7500
- Eric Cole +7500
- Johnny Keefer +7500
- Kevin Yu +7500
More details on the Canadian Open will be updated as the event progresses.