Can 21-Yo Luke Clanton win on his PGA Tour pro debut at RBC Canadian Open 2025?

Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card in hand and is now teeing up his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open. The 21-year-old Florida State phenom will tee up alongside World No.2 Rory McIlroy at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario on Thursday, June 5. Interestingly, the young golfer is among the top favorites to win.

Clanton secured his PGA Tour membership with a cut at the Cognizant Classic. Two months later, the young golfer enters the Canadian Open’s stacked field with his eyes on the winner’s paycheck from the $9,800,000 purse. According to SportsLine, the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking with seven individual collegiate titles, enters his pro debut event with 350-1 odds.

Notably, the 2025 Ben Hogan Award recipient sits sixth on the national open’s odds list. He shares the position with experienced PGA Tour stars Taylor Pendrith and Sungjae Im.

Trending

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Clanton grew up in Hialeah, Florida. The young golfer proved himself in the big leagues after clinching top-10 finishes in four PGA Tour events in 2024. He bagged runner-up places at the John Deere Classic and RSM Classic. He made headlines as the first amateur since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 with three or more top-10 finishes in a year but didn’t earn FedEx Cup points as an amateur.

He started off his 2025 PGA Tour season with a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The Florida alum also failed to make the cut at WM Phoenix Open. However, he managed a T15 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T18 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, further solidifying his place in the big circuit before landing his Tour card.

Coming off the back of a T42 finish at Valspar Championship, Clanton will be eyeing a big bro debut weekend in Canada.

Luke Clanton’s place in the RBC Canadian Open odds list explored

Owing to World No.1 Scottie Scheffler’s absence, No.2 Rory McIlroy is the highest-ranked player on the RBC Canadian Open. Unsurprisingly, he is also the event favorite. The Northern Irishman, who is grouped with Clanton for Day 1, tops the odds list with 45-1 odds. As per SportsLine, the Masters champ is trailed by Ludvig Aberg with 140-1 odds. Canadian hero Corey Conners completes the top three with 200-1 odds.

Shane Lowry (220-1) and Sam Burns (330-1) also sit above Clanton on the odds list. It's pertinent to note that the 21-year-old isn’t the only recent college grad making first start as a Tour member this week. Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent also earned membership via PGA Tour University. Meanwhile, North Carolina’s David Ford topped the 2025 PGA Tour University Ranking to claim a place in the competition.

However, Clanton starts miles ahead of the two fresh faces. Sargent comes in with 1500-1 odds and shared the position with the likes of Alejandro Tosti, Lee Hodges and Andrew Putnam, among others. Ford starts as a longshot favorite.

Expand Tweet

Listed below is the top odds list for the Canadian Open in Toronto (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Luke Clanton +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

More details on the Canadian Open will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More