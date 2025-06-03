"I want to play against the best" - 21-YO golfer details the reason behind playing on PGA Tour instead of LIV Golf

The PGA Tour card is a dream of any aspiring golfer in the amateur circuit. In 2025, a rising name in the world of collegiate golf has turned professional. Before he embarks on a journey for his first PGAT title in the RBC Canadian Open, the golfer shared why he chose the Tour.

The Tour's Accelerated Program allows sophomores, freshmen, and aspiring juniors to earn the chance to play in the professional circuit. Luke Clanton is a standout name who passed the 20-point threshold in the PGA Tour Accelerated Program. The golfer from Florida State University achieved this feat during the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

Recently, in an interview, Clanton told the reporters about focusing on the competitive side, rather than potential offers with massive contracts. The newly turned PGA Tour professional's statement clearly hinted towards LIV Golf. NUCLR Golf covered a part of what he said on their X (previously Twitter) account:

"...It’s not about the money. It’s not about any of the fame. It's about competing against these guys. I want to play the PGA Tour - I want to play against the best, I want to compete in majors."

Clanton's comments about playing majors are a callback to the tensions between the Saudi PIF-backed golf league and the PGA Tour. Although there are qualifying events and exemption criteria, LIV Golfers have a major hurdle for golf majors due to the absence of OWGR points.

With a 1453.7502 point average, Luke Clanton is currently on top of the WAGR rankings. Over the last 104 weeks, the 21-year-old FSU golfer has amassed 21 top 10 finishes and 7 victories. The newly-turned PGA Tour pro's resume includes the prestigious McCormack Medal for being the top amateur golfer in the world (August 2024).

Clanton accumulated 13 points from the four top 10 finishes he earned while playing on the Tour as an amateur. His performance also included two runner-up finishes last year (2024 John Deere Classic and 2024 RSM Classic). His PGA Tour card signifies the program's ability to identify and nurture aspiring talents.

It's worth noting that Clanton has 10 consecutive top 10s in Tour events as an amateur, which was not achieved by an amateur since 1958.

PGA Tour pro Luke Clanton shares excitement about Nike deal

Back in February, shortly after he clinched the Tour card, Clanton also signed a partnership deal with Nike. During the time of his deal, the 21-year-old's NIL value was estimated to be around $2.37 million.

In an interview with Hypebeast, the professional golfer from Florida shared his feelings about the Nike deal. Clanton said:

"...all the top athletes in the world and they wear Nike... when the opportunity came... I told my agent immediately, "I’m in."... man, this is a dream come true."

Clanton also expressed gratitude while talking about the deal and added:

"...not only do I have a chance to earn my card, but I also get to wear Nike. I remember talking to my caddie that morning and just saying how thankful I was for everything... It’s really incredible to be a part of it."

With the Nike deal, Clanton's name will be in elite company alongside legendary golfers like Tiger Woods.

