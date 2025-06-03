"He won't be Tiger Woods" - Fans react to Max Homa hiring the 15x Major winner's former caddie

Max Homa recently made headlines after carrying his own golf bag on Golf's Longest Day at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Ohio. Amid having an unstable bagman situation, Homa has now hired Tiger Woods' former caddie. The move has drawn plenty of reaction from fans on social media.

It's just a few days before the RBC Canadian Open commences at TPC Toronto, and Adam Schupak of Golfweek has an exciting update. As per his reports, Max Homa will have Lance Bennett as his caddie. Last year, Bennett caddied for the 15-time major winner in select tournaments. Their professional relationship dates back to the 2013 Presidents Cup, when Bennett was caddying for Matt Kuchar.

The veteran caddie has two decades of experience in the game. Max Homa's reported partnership with Bennett comes a month after his split with childhood friend and caddie Joe Greiner. He also had a brief time with Bill Harke. NUCLR Golf shared an update on the whole situation via a post on their X (previously Twitter) profile. Take a look:

Max Homa's sudden switch has drawn criticism from a section of fans. Some of them even commented that Homa would never be able to reach the heights of Woods' success. Overall, the situation around his new caddie has left Homa in a peculiar state on social media.

Take a look at some of the comments to NUCLR Golf's post on X here:

"He won't be Tiger Woods," a fan said.

"After watching him carry his own bag yesterday for 36 + 1 playoff hole and missed qualifying bc he 3 putted hole 36…I think his issues are his own judgement," an X-user criticized Max Homa.

"Max didn’t leave Joe Greiner, Joe left Max," another one said.

"max hiring tiger’s old caddie is like dating your ex’s therapist… you better be ready to unpack everything 😭," someone said in the comments.

"Max is indeed not broke," another one reacted to the NUCLR Golf post.

Max Homa reacts to question about his caddie at US Open Qualifying Event

On June 2, Monday, the qualifying event at Kinsale had six spots for golfers competing for their place at Oakmont Country Club. Homa was one of the prominent names out there, vying for the spot.

However, Max Homa encountered a heartbreaking ending when he fell short of qualifying for the 125th US Open. The six-time PGA Tour winner finished 36 holes at 5 under par to enter a five-man playoff event. Unfortunately for him, Cameron Young won the playoff with a 12-foot birdie, which led Homa to lose the qualifying spot.

He also lost the alternate spot for the 2025 US Open players after failing to win a playoff on the next hole. The one thing that stood out throughout the day was Max Homa carrying his own bag. When the reporters asked about this, Homa had a blunt reply (quoted by Standard HK).

"I'd much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie"

"...It's going to probably be heartbreaking, but it's all right. I haven't carried my bag 36 holes in a while so I'm a little tired."

Homa has never won the US Open till now. If he qualified, this year would have marked his seventh attempt at the third major title of the year.

