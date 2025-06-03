Tiger Woods' ex-caddie to work with Max Homa after the latter parted ways with Bill Harke - Reports

Max Homa's caddie troubles have continued to haunt him. First, Homa parted ways with Joe Greiner, a caddie he had been working with for six years shortly before the Valero Texas Open. And recently, the American golfer reportedly fired Bill Harke after working with him for just two months.

Hence, Homa was seen carrying his bag at the 2025 US Open Qualifiers. However, the 34-year-old won't have to carry his bag for too long as it's now being reported that he has hired Tiger Woods' ex-caddie, Lance Bennett.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the popular golf page NUCLR Golf uploaded a post about this development. The post from the page said that as per Adam Schupak from Golfweek, Bennett will work on Homa's bags at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

The tweet from the page read (via NUCLR Golf):

"🚨⛳️👀 #NEW: Max Homa will have Lance Bennett on his bag this week at the RBC Canadian Open, per @AdamSchupak . Lance previously caddied for Matt Kuchar, Tiger Woods and most recently did a stint with Michael Thorbjornsen. Yesterday, @dougferguson405 reported Max had split with caddie Bill Harke after only 2 months together. Max Homa left his longtime caddie earlier this year, Joe Greiner. @HomaLegion"

Lance Bennett has worked closely with Tiger Woods and was seen caddying for the 15x Major champion at the 2024 Masters tournament. It will be interesting to see the kind of impact Bennett has on Homa's game given that the golfer is going through a rough patch.

After carrying his bag for 36 holes at the 2025 US Open Qualifier, Max Homa failed to qualify for the Major. Before that, he had a disappointing campaign at the Memorial Tournament and the 2025 PGA Championship as he finished T51 and T60 respectively.

What did Tiger Woods once say about Max Homa's new caddie Lance Bennett?

Lance Bennett has been a caddie on the PGA Tour since 2003. While there are no doubts about his caddying skills, Bennett also received a lot of praise for the human he is. This praise came from none other than his former client, Tiger Woods.

Bennett and Woods first came in contact in 2013, when the former was caddying for Matt Kuchar at the Presidents Cup, and Woods was playing in the event. Later, the duo worked together and Woods had nothing but praise for Bennett. Before the 2024 Genesis Invitational, Woods said the following about Max Homa's new caddie:

“As far as Lance is concerned, I’ve had a great relationship with him over the years going back to when he caddied for [Matt Kuchar] and when we played at the Presidents Cup together back in, what, Muirfield Village… Very down to earth, very loyal, and how he conversated through the years, I’ve also taken notice of that. We’ve had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts. They’re very similar."

Apart from Tiger Woods, Lance Bennett has also worked with many other popular names on the PGA Tour. Bennett has worked on the bags of big names like Sungjae Im and Davis Riley. Golf fans will be keen to see if Bennett will be the right pick for Homa after what happened with his last two caddies.

