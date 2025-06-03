How many LIV Golfers earned qualification to the 2025 US Open on Golf's Longest Day?

The final qualifying event for the US Open, dubbed as Golf's Longest Day, holds immense significance in the sport. This year, numerous pros, amateurs, and even a dentist tried their best to earn a spot at the third golf major of the year. Among the them, some figures from LIV Golf also competed for playing the golf major at Oakmont CC.

This one-day gauntlet event is held across different courses, where golfers compete in 36-hole rounds. The event offers a final chance to qualify for the prestigious US Open. Among different players from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and other tours, only one LIV Golfer made it through on June 2.

The final qualifying day saw a tense competition featuring 25 names from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Out of them, Marc Leishman earned his qualification for the 125th US Open on Golf's Longest Day.

Leishman earned his Woodmont Country Club spot from Rockville, Maryland, where there were a total four qualifying spots. The LIV Golfer ended the 36-hole qualifier with a total 3-under par 139. Leishman shot two rounds with respective round scores of 70 and 69, finishing T3 on the qualifying leaderboard.

Apart from Leishman, two LIV Golfers previously earned their spots via the 36-hole qualifier held on May 19. Carlos Ortiz was competing from Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Texas. In the event which featured seven qualifying spots, the Mexican professional ranked T3 on the leaderboard.

In two rounds, Ortiz scored 66 and 68 respectively, bringing his 36-hole total to 8-under par 134. The Torque GC member earned his US Open spot in a field that comprised of multiple seasoned golfers.

On the same day, Kozuma was contesting from Tarao Country Club (West Course), Shiga Prefecture where there were only three available spots. The LIV Golfer finished the Final Qualifying event at solo third, with a total 9-under par 135. His overall round scores include 68 and 67 respectively.

Which LIV Golfers have been confirmed for the 2025 US Open until now?

With a few days remaining before the prestigious golf major at Oakmont Country Club, fans have got an overall idea of the full field. As of now, 156 golfers are confirmed to compete against each other from June 12, 2025.

The 125th US Open is set to feature some prominent names from the LIV Golf roster. Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time winner of the U.S. Open, will be defending his 2024 title.

Apart from the Crushers GC captain, past champions include Jon Rahm (2021), Dustin Johnson (2016), and Brooks Koepka (2017 and 2018). LIV Golfer Richard Bland, the 2025 U.S. Senior Open winner, will also compete in Oakmont CC this year.

Phil Mickelson, a six-time major winner will be aiming to win the first U.S. Open victory of his professional career. Other LIV golfers in the qualified list include Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Jinichiro Kozuma, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, and Marc Leishman.

