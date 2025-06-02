"She says, 'Are you as long as Bryson DeChambeau?'" - U.S. President Donald Trump shares interesting golf question from his wife Melania

Bryson DeChambeau has become one of the most talked about golfers due to his exploits on the golf course and social media. DeChambeau's increased popularity has led to him hanging out with famous names from different walks of life, while also being invited to gain hands-on experience at massive sporting events.

However, on Sunday, the LIV Golfer had one of his most important meetings this year as he met with U.S. President Donald Trump. Popular golf page NUCLR Golf posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), in which they detailed the meeting between DeChambeau and President Trump.

As per the post, Bryson DeChambeau and President Trump spent time at the Trump National Golf Club, which was followed by a trip to the White House. The page also uploaded a video in which the U.S. President revealed an interesting golf-related question his wife Melania asks him.

President Donald Trump said:

"Bryson's a great guy, he's a great golfer, he's probably the number one golfer now. Him and Scottie are rated the top, and we play golf a lot together. It's not a very pleasant experience for me because I always consider myself a reasonably long hitter, and then I play with him and I go home, and I say, my wife says, are you as long as Bryson? I said, yeah, sort of, pretty close."

You can check U.S. President Donald Trump's detailed statement during his meeting with Bryson DeChambeau in the video below:

President Trump has been an avid fan and golfer for a long time now. While he is famous for owning golf courses around the world, he is also known to have won many Club Championships and has also shared the golf course with some of the sport's biggest names.

Bryson DeChambeau collaborated with U.S. President Donald Trump last year

As mentioned above, Bryson DeChambeau is not just one of the best golfers in the world, but he has also developed a reputation for being a good creator on social media. On his YouTube channel, DeChambeau boasts 2.01M subscribers, and he has collaborated with big names from golf and other fields.

One such big-name DeChambeau collaborated with is U.S. President Donald Trump. Last year, before Trump could winthe Presidential elections, DeChambeau attempted his famous 'Break 50' challenge with him. This video broke on social media as fans were excited to see the 2024 U.S. Open winner collaborate with President Trump.

You can check Bryson DeChambeau and President Trump's Break 50 challenge below:

Throughout the video, Bryson DeChambeau and President Trump spoke about golf and different topics. The video also became an instant hit, and as of this writing, it is the most-watched video on DeChambeau's channel. In total, the video has amassed 15,141,324 views.

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More