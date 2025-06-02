When the story behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's intense ping pong game was recalled by Jack Nicklaus

The rivalry between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson made headlines back in the day. Although fans remember these golfing greats for their unmatched dynamics, there were off-field moments as well. Jack Nicklaus once shared such a memory.

Ad

Woods and Mickelson have been widely regarded as the top figures in the professional golf circuit of their generation. Their dynamics included complexities that spanned almost two decades. Tiger Woods and Mickelson once played a game of ping pong, as remembered by Nicklaus, in one of his interviews back in 2018.

While talking with broadcast journalist Jimmy Roberts, the Golden Bear was reminiscing about moments from a Presidents Cup game. Lefty and Woods were playing ping pong, and Nicklaus was there, witnessing a classic off-course rivalry in the works. Take a look at what the 18-time major champion said about Tiger Woods and Mickelson (as quoted by Business Insider):

Ad

Trending

"Phil and Tiger are sitting next to each other... there was a ping pong table in the cabin, and Phil says, 'Hey Tiger, how about a game of ping pong.'..."

"Tiger wins the first game. They play another one. Tiger wins the second game. Phil says, 'I got this buffet behind me.'"

Ad

According to Nicklaus, Tiger Woods agreed to what Phil Mickelson said and continued:

"He (Tiger) says, 'Let's switch ends. See if that's alright.'... They switch ends, Phil wins. Phil says, 'Ok come on Tiger, let's play one more.' Tiger says, 'Phil, two to one.' And he never played him again the rest of the week..."

Ad

Mickelson and Woods never came face to face unless for a few times during the golf majors. Although Tiger Woods and Lefty were rivals, they came out of that zone post-2010 due to their own struggles. In 2018, they competed in "The Match: Tiger vs Phil", where Mickelson won on hole 22.

A look at Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's iconic rivalry

Woods and Lefty had a range of contrasting qualities, the first one being their separate styles. While the former depended on athleticism and focused shots, the latter was popular for his risky moves and charismatic presence on the course.

Ad

It was rare during tournaments to see Tiger Woods clashing directly with Mickelson, but their presence on the course was tense. The sight of the duo going head-on was pretty common in the majors. Till now, Woods has won 15 majors, with Mickelson winning only six.

From 1997 to 2013, the Cypress native was paired with Lefty 38 times on the PGA Tour. In those encounters, Woods shot a lower round 19 times, while Mickelson shot 15 times, and the remaining 4 ended with a tie. Notably, Woods won 82 PGA Tour events, while Mickelson has won 45 times on the Tour.

The tension between them contributed to poor communication and a lack of chemistry, which peaked in 2004 during the Ryder Cup. Under the leadership of Hal Sutton, Woods and Mickelson lost both of their matchups together. However, after the 2010s, both golfers have shown mutual respect towards one another, showcasing excellent sportsmanship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More