Tiger Woods' ex-coach picks "one of the greatest moments" from $90M-worth NBA legend's career on TNT

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney is one of the most popular figures when it comes to being a golf instructor. The 69-year old also stays active on social media, mostly on X (previously Twitter). Recently, he reacted to an NBA legend's video from a popular show on TNT.

Ad

Haney is a big basketball fan, and shared his reaction to a hilarious segment on TNT show Inside The NBA hosted by Ernie Johnson. The video also featured NBA icons Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Barkley could be seen making a lighthearted joke, which led to Shaq bursting out in laughter. These types of unfiltered and random moments have contributed towards the TNT show's popularity. Tiger Woods' former coach wrote in the caption of his X post:

Ad

Trending

"One of the greatest Chuck moments ever on TNT"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barkley stands tall as one of the most charismatic, popular, and outspoken figures in NBA history. In 16 NBA seasons and 1073 regular season games, he managed more than 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley currently has a net worth of $90 million.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods was coached by Haney for approximately six years, from 2004 to 2010. Shortly after Woods parted ways with Butch Harmon, he joined hands with Haney to improve his swing. During that time, he regained his spot as the World's No. 1 golfer. He won 31 PGA Tour events and six major championships.

Ad

Hank helped improve Woods' swing arc, ball control, and consistency. Interestingly, Haney also worked with Barkley to improve his golf swing.

When Tiger Woods' former coach shared insights on Charles Barkley's swing

Charles Barkley's interest in golf grew while he was at the peak of his career in NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. He started playing golf in 1980s, which ultimately took his handicap to 10.

Ad

While analayzing his swing, Tiger Woods' former coach said in March 2009 (quoted by ESPN):

"Charles has been to a bunch of teachers, and they have all focused on the hitch. He's never gotten any better, because everybody sees the hitch and immediately thinks, 'Fix the hitch, fix the hitch.' But the hitch is coming from something else."

Ad

"From there, he's coming down at such a severe angle that if he doesn't do something, he's going to bury the club into the ground behind the ball. He stops because he's attempting to make a correction... the fact that he can hit the ball at all from that position shows what a great athlete he is."

Barkley continues to be a big golf fan and has also taken part in The Match series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.