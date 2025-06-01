Tiger Woods' ex-coach picks "one of the greatest moments" from $90M-worth NBA legend's career on TNT

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney is one of the most popular figures when it comes to being a golf instructor. The 69-year old also stays active on social media, mostly on X (previously Twitter). Recently, he reacted to an NBA legend's video from a popular show on TNT.
Haney is a big basketball fan, and shared his reaction to a hilarious segment on TNT show Inside The NBA hosted by Ernie Johnson. The video also featured NBA icons Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith.
Barkley could be seen making a lighthearted joke, which led to Shaq bursting out in laughter. These types of unfiltered and random moments have contributed towards the TNT show's popularity. Tiger Woods' former coach wrote in the caption of his X post:
"One of the greatest Chuck moments ever on TNT"
Barkley stands tall as one of the most charismatic, popular, and outspoken figures in NBA history. In 16 NBA seasons and 1073 regular season games, he managed more than 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley currently has a net worth of $90 million.
Meanwhile, Tiger Woods was coached by Haney for approximately six years, from 2004 to 2010. Shortly after Woods parted ways with Butch Harmon, he joined hands with Haney to improve his swing. During that time, he regained his spot as the World's No. 1 golfer. He won 31 PGA Tour events and six major championships.
Hank helped improve Woods' swing arc, ball control, and consistency. Interestingly, Haney also worked with Barkley to improve his golf swing.
When Tiger Woods' former coach shared insights on Charles Barkley's swing
Charles Barkley's interest in golf grew while he was at the peak of his career in NBA, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. He started playing golf in 1980s, which ultimately took his handicap to 10.
While analayzing his swing, Tiger Woods' former coach said in March 2009 (quoted by ESPN):
"Charles has been to a bunch of teachers, and they have all focused on the hitch. He's never gotten any better, because everybody sees the hitch and immediately thinks, 'Fix the hitch, fix the hitch.' But the hitch is coming from something else."
"From there, he's coming down at such a severe angle that if he doesn't do something, he's going to bury the club into the ground behind the ball. He stops because he's attempting to make a correction... the fact that he can hit the ball at all from that position shows what a great athlete he is."
Barkley continues to be a big golf fan and has also taken part in The Match series.
76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.