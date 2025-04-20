Tiger Woods’ ex-coach shares 3-word reaction to prank on $8M-worth MLB Star

Tiger Woods once had Hank Haney as his swing coach. The PGA Tour veteran's former coach is now a professional golf instructor. Apart from Woods, Haney is also known for coaching Mark O'Meara.
He is pretty active on X account (previously Twitter), and often shares opinions on golf, current affairs and a lot of other topics. Recently, the account Baseball's Greatest Moments shared a video on X of Kris Bryant getting pranked by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Greg Maddux. Woods' former coach Haney reposted the video with his 146k followers.
The video showed the MLB player getting surprised by Maddux dressed up like a regular recording team member. Take a look at Haney's reaction on X:
"This is awesome"
Kris Bryant played college baseball for the University of San Diego. After he turned professional, Bryant became a part of the Chicago Cubs. He joined the Colorado Rockies in 2022 and currently plays for the team. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Bryant has a net worth of $8 million.
Tiger Woods and Hank Haney started working together back in March 2004. It was shortly after Woods split with his former coach Butch Harmon. Haney was popular for his analytical approach to the game, and Woods chose him to bring a fresh approach to his methods.
The 82-time PGA Tour winner had a successful time while Haney was on his side. Tiger Woods improved his swing a lot, bringing substantial changes in the mechanics. The duo parted ways in 2010.
Woods enjoyed immense success while being coached by Haney. From 2004 to 2010, Woods won six major championships.
The legendary golfer also won 31 PGA Tour events, with eight wins in 2006 and seven wins in 2007. The 15-time major champion had one of his most iconic major wins under Haney. Woods won the 2008 U.S. Open in Torrey Pines Golf Course with a fractured left tibia and a torn ACL.
Woods was even spotted limping as he clinched the victory over Rocco Mediate in the sudden-death playoff.
Tiger Woods' epic run while he was with Hank Haney
Tiger Woods spent most of his tenure under Hank Haney in the number one position on the Official World Golf Rankings leaderboard. Here's a look at all his victories under Haney:
Majors:
- 2005: The Masters Tournament
- 2005: The Open Championship
- 2006: The Open Championship
- 2006: PGA Championship
- 2007: PGA Championship
- 2008: U.S. Open
PGA Tour events:
- 2004: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship
- 2005: Buick Invitational
- 2005: Ford Championship at Doral
- 2005: WGC-NEC Invitational
- 2005: WGC-American Express Championship
- 2006: Buick Invitational
- 2006: Ford Championship at Doral
- 2006: Buick Open
- 2006: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- 2006: Deutsche Bank Championship
- 2006: WGC-American Express Championship
- 2007: Buick Invitational
- 2007: WGC-CA Championship
- 2007: Wachovia Championship
- 2007: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- 2007: BMW Championship
- 2007: The Tour Championship
- 2008: Buick Invitational
- 2008: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship
- 2008: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- 2009: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- 2009: Memorial Tournament
- 2009: AT&T National
- 2009: Buick Open
- 2009: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- 2009: BMW Championship