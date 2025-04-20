Tiger Woods’ ex-coach shares 3-word reaction to prank on $8M-worth MLB Star

Tiger Woods once had Hank Haney as his swing coach. The PGA Tour veteran's former coach is now a professional golf instructor. Apart from Woods, Haney is also known for coaching Mark O'Meara.

Ad

He is pretty active on X account (previously Twitter), and often shares opinions on golf, current affairs and a lot of other topics. Recently, the account Baseball's Greatest Moments shared a video on X of Kris Bryant getting pranked by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Greg Maddux. Woods' former coach Haney reposted the video with his 146k followers.

The video showed the MLB player getting surprised by Maddux dressed up like a regular recording team member. Take a look at Haney's reaction on X:

Ad

Trending

"This is awesome"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kris Bryant played college baseball for the University of San Diego. After he turned professional, Bryant became a part of the Chicago Cubs. He joined the Colorado Rockies in 2022 and currently plays for the team. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Bryant has a net worth of $8 million.

Tiger Woods and Hank Haney started working together back in March 2004. It was shortly after Woods split with his former coach Butch Harmon. Haney was popular for his analytical approach to the game, and Woods chose him to bring a fresh approach to his methods.

Ad

The 82-time PGA Tour winner had a successful time while Haney was on his side. Tiger Woods improved his swing a lot, bringing substantial changes in the mechanics. The duo parted ways in 2010.

Woods enjoyed immense success while being coached by Haney. From 2004 to 2010, Woods won six major championships.

The legendary golfer also won 31 PGA Tour events, with eight wins in 2006 and seven wins in 2007. The 15-time major champion had one of his most iconic major wins under Haney. Woods won the 2008 U.S. Open in Torrey Pines Golf Course with a fractured left tibia and a torn ACL.

Ad

Woods was even spotted limping as he clinched the victory over Rocco Mediate in the sudden-death playoff.

Tiger Woods' epic run while he was with Hank Haney

Tiger Woods spent most of his tenure under Hank Haney in the number one position on the Official World Golf Rankings leaderboard. Here's a look at all his victories under Haney:

Majors:

2005: The Masters Tournament

2005: The Open Championship

2006: The Open Championship

2006: PGA Championship

2007: PGA Championship

2008: U.S. Open

Ad

PGA Tour events:

2004: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

2005: Buick Invitational

2005: Ford Championship at Doral

2005: WGC-NEC Invitational

2005: WGC-American Express Championship

2006: Buick Invitational

2006: Ford Championship at Doral

2006: Buick Open

2006: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2006: Deutsche Bank Championship

2006: WGC-American Express Championship

2007: Buick Invitational

2007: WGC-CA Championship

2007: Wachovia Championship

2007: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2007: BMW Championship

2007: The Tour Championship

2008: Buick Invitational

2008: WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship

2008: Arnold Palmer Invitational

2009: Arnold Palmer Invitational

2009: Memorial Tournament

2009: AT&T National

2009: Buick Open

2009: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2009: BMW Championship

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More