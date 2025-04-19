Tiger Woods’ iconic season remembered as PGA Tour announces tribute documentary

Tiger Woods is a legendary golfer and one of the best to ever play the sport. Even when he is not playing tournaments, the 82-time PGA Tour winner's impact continues to dominate the greens.

Ad

Woods is still leaving a long lasting impact on golf, having transformed the game over the course of his career. One of the things that stands out in his career is his 2000 season, that showcased his sheer dominance.

Now, CBS has announced a documentary that provides fans with an in-depth look at the record-setting season by Woods. On Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m. EST, PGA TOUR Originals: TIGER 2000 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Ad

Trending

Besides Tiger Woods, the trailer features golfing greats like Ernie Els, Butch Harmon, Adam Scott and more.

Take a look at this post on X by NUCLR Golf:

"EXCLUSIVE — Tiger Woods dives deep into his legendary season in 2000. PGA TOUR Originals: TIGER 2000, will air this Sunday at 2pm ET on CBS. @TWlegion"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods' 2000 season included a lot of legendary feats achieved by the 15-time major winner. It is still widely considered as one of the greatest golf seasons in modern golf history. He made 20 starts, secured 17 top-fives, won nine events and finished runner-up four times.

His performance in 2000 also included three golf major wins (U.S. Open, The Open, and PGA Championship).

Take a look at Tiger Woods' 2000 tournament records in detail, including the victories:

Ad

Mercedes Championships: WON

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: WON

Buick Invitational: T2

Nissan Open: T18

WGC-Anderson Consulting Match Play: 2

Bay Hill Invitational: WON

The Players Championship: 2

Masters Tournament: 5

GTE Byron Nelson Classic: T4

Memorial Tournament: WON

U.S. Open: WON

Advil Western Open: T23

The Open Championship: WON

Buick Open: T11

PGA Championship: WON

WGC-NEC Invitational: WON

Bell Canadian Open: WON

National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: 3

The Tour Championship: 2

WGC-American Express Championship: T5

His 2000 season also gave the fans one of the most legendary shots in the history of golf.

Ad

Tiger Woods shot from 2000 Canadian Open that left the world awestruck

Tiger Woods was playing in the final round of Canadian Open with a one-stroke lead over Grant Waite. The PGA Tour veteran's last hurdle was the par-5 hole 18, where the green was guarded by water.

Woods pulled out a 6-iron to execute a stunning-but-accurate shot. He flushed it perfectly, making a 218-yard shot. The ball soared over the water, cleared the lip of the bunker, and made a soft landing around 15 feet from the hole.

Ad

Woods then approached to make a two-putt birdie to secure the win at Glen Abbey Golf Club over Waite. Take a look at this shot that surprised everyone, including the commentators who thought Tiger Woods "missed it":

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods' shot was indeed a risky take, since hitting a 6-iron from the sand and covering that distance with accuracy takes a lot of valour. His win in Glen Abby Golf Club in 2000 also marked a rare Triple Crown (winning the U.S. Open, British Open and the Canadian Open in the same calendar year).

Before Tiger won it in 2000, this feat was last achieved by Lee Trevino in 1971.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More