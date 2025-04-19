Tiger Woods’ iconic season remembered as PGA Tour announces tribute documentary

Tiger Woods is a legendary golfer and one of the best to ever play the sport. Even when he is not playing tournaments, the 82-time PGA Tour winner's impact continues to dominate the greens.
Woods is still leaving a long lasting impact on golf, having transformed the game over the course of his career. One of the things that stands out in his career is his 2000 season, that showcased his sheer dominance.
Now, CBS has announced a documentary that provides fans with an in-depth look at the record-setting season by Woods. On Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m. EST, PGA TOUR Originals: TIGER 2000 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.
Besides Tiger Woods, the trailer features golfing greats like Ernie Els, Butch Harmon, Adam Scott and more.
"EXCLUSIVE — Tiger Woods dives deep into his legendary season in 2000. PGA TOUR Originals: TIGER 2000, will air this Sunday at 2pm ET on CBS. @TWlegion"
Woods' 2000 season included a lot of legendary feats achieved by the 15-time major winner. It is still widely considered as one of the greatest golf seasons in modern golf history. He made 20 starts, secured 17 top-fives, won nine events and finished runner-up four times.
His performance in 2000 also included three golf major wins (U.S. Open, The Open, and PGA Championship).
Take a look at Tiger Woods' 2000 tournament records in detail, including the victories:
- Mercedes Championships: WON
- AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: WON
- Buick Invitational: T2
- Nissan Open: T18
- WGC-Anderson Consulting Match Play: 2
- Bay Hill Invitational: WON
- The Players Championship: 2
- Masters Tournament: 5
- GTE Byron Nelson Classic: T4
- Memorial Tournament: WON
- U.S. Open: WON
- Advil Western Open: T23
- The Open Championship: WON
- Buick Open: T11
- PGA Championship: WON
- WGC-NEC Invitational: WON
- Bell Canadian Open: WON
- National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney: 3
- The Tour Championship: 2
- WGC-American Express Championship: T5
His 2000 season also gave the fans one of the most legendary shots in the history of golf.
Tiger Woods shot from 2000 Canadian Open that left the world awestruck
Tiger Woods was playing in the final round of Canadian Open with a one-stroke lead over Grant Waite. The PGA Tour veteran's last hurdle was the par-5 hole 18, where the green was guarded by water.
Woods pulled out a 6-iron to execute a stunning-but-accurate shot. He flushed it perfectly, making a 218-yard shot. The ball soared over the water, cleared the lip of the bunker, and made a soft landing around 15 feet from the hole.
Woods then approached to make a two-putt birdie to secure the win at Glen Abbey Golf Club over Waite. Take a look at this shot that surprised everyone, including the commentators who thought Tiger Woods "missed it":
Woods' shot was indeed a risky take, since hitting a 6-iron from the sand and covering that distance with accuracy takes a lot of valour. His win in Glen Abby Golf Club in 2000 also marked a rare Triple Crown (winning the U.S. Open, British Open and the Canadian Open in the same calendar year).
Before Tiger won it in 2000, this feat was last achieved by Lee Trevino in 1971.