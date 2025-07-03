Can Aldrich Potgieter win again at John Deere Classic 2025?

Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic 2025 last weekend. The 20-year-old beat Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a playoff and clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at Detroit Golf Club. The South African golfer is back this weekend at the John Deere Classic, and he is one of the top picks.

Ad

The Rocket Classic was Potgieter’s first start in over a month, and he won the contest. Having joined the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, and Tom Kim as the only PGA Tour stars to win before age 21, the rookie will be eyeing to carry his form on at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. According to SportsLine, the young golfer starts the weekend event with 40-1 odds.

Ad

Trending

Potgieter takes the seventh position on the competition’s odds list and shares the position with the likes of Sam Stevens, Kevin Yu, Thorbjorn Olesen, Pierceson Coody, Chris Gotterup, and Bud Cauley, among others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Potgieter, who previously won the British Amateur title at the age of 17, has had a mixed 2025 season so far. The former Korn Ferry Tour winner started off the year with a T8 at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and an impressive T2 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

However, he couldn’t carry the form to the PGA Tour and started off with a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He went on to miss seven cuts in the nine starts that followed. His win at the Rocket Classic and a solo second place at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld remain the highlights of his year.

Ad

Owing to the big finishes, Potgieter has secured around $3 million in earnings before the John Deere Classic start.

Listed below is Aldrich Potgieter’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

BMW Australian PGA Championship – T8

Nedbank Golf Challenge – T2

Alfred Dunhill Championship – T42

Sony Open in Hawaii – Missed Cut

The American Express – Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open – T15 – $132,732

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – 2 – $763,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – Missed Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship – Missed Cut

Valspar Championship – Missed Cut

Texas Children's Houston Open – Missed Cut

Valero Texas Open – T47 – $26,809

Corales Puntacana Championship – Missed Cut

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – Missed Cut

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge – T6 – $299,725

Rocket Classic – 1 – $1,728,000

Ad

John Deere Classic 2025 early odds

Ben Griffin leads the John Deere Classic odds list as the outright favorite with 16-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The ace golfer is followed by Jason Day with 22-1. Notably, Denny McCarthy completes the top three. He starts behind the Aussie with 28-1 odds.

As mentioned above, Aldrich Potgieter sits inside the top 10 on the odds list with 40-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Si Woo Kim (30-1), J.T. Poston (33-1), Sungjae Im (35-1), Luke Clanton, Michael Thorbjornsen, Jake Knapp, and Chris Kirk. Defending champion Davis Thompson is also a top name to watch, coming in with 35-1 odds.

Ad

Listed below are the top odds for the John Deere Classic (as per SportsLine):

Ben Griffin +1600

Jason Day +2200

Denny McCarthy +2800

Si Woo Kim +3000

J.T. Poston +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Luke Clanton +3500

Davis Thompson +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen +3500

Jake Knapp +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Aldrich Potgieter +4000

Sam Stevens +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4000

Pierceson Coody +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Bud Cauley +4000

Lucas Glover +4500

Ryan Gerard +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Michael Kim +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Mark Hubbard +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

More details on the PGA Tour John Deere Classic will be updated as it progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More