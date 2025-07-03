Can Aldrich Potgieter win again at John Deere Classic 2025?

Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic 2025 last weekend. The 20-year-old beat Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a playoff and clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at Detroit Golf Club. The South African golfer is back this weekend at the John Deere Classic, and he is one of the top picks.
The Rocket Classic was Potgieter’s first start in over a month, and he won the contest. Having joined the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, and Tom Kim as the only PGA Tour stars to win before age 21, the rookie will be eyeing to carry his form on at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. According to SportsLine, the young golfer starts the weekend event with 40-1 odds.
Potgieter takes the seventh position on the competition’s odds list and shares the position with the likes of Sam Stevens, Kevin Yu, Thorbjorn Olesen, Pierceson Coody, Chris Gotterup, and Bud Cauley, among others.
Potgieter, who previously won the British Amateur title at the age of 17, has had a mixed 2025 season so far. The former Korn Ferry Tour winner started off the year with a T8 at the BMW Australian PGA Championship and an impressive T2 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
However, he couldn’t carry the form to the PGA Tour and started off with a missed cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He went on to miss seven cuts in the nine starts that followed. His win at the Rocket Classic and a solo second place at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld remain the highlights of his year.
Owing to the big finishes, Potgieter has secured around $3 million in earnings before the John Deere Classic start.
Listed below is Aldrich Potgieter’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- BMW Australian PGA Championship – T8
- Nedbank Golf Challenge – T2
- Alfred Dunhill Championship – T42
- Sony Open in Hawaii – Missed Cut
- The American Express – Missed Cut
- Farmers Insurance Open – T15 – $132,732
- Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – 2 – $763,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – Missed Cut
- THE PLAYERS Championship – Missed Cut
- Valspar Championship – Missed Cut
- Texas Children's Houston Open – Missed Cut
- Valero Texas Open – T47 – $26,809
- Corales Puntacana Championship – Missed Cut
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – Missed Cut
- ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – Missed Cut
- Charles Schwab Challenge – T6 – $299,725
- Rocket Classic – 1 – $1,728,000
John Deere Classic 2025 early odds
Ben Griffin leads the John Deere Classic odds list as the outright favorite with 16-1 odds, according to SportsLine. The ace golfer is followed by Jason Day with 22-1. Notably, Denny McCarthy completes the top three. He starts behind the Aussie with 28-1 odds.
As mentioned above, Aldrich Potgieter sits inside the top 10 on the odds list with 40-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Si Woo Kim (30-1), J.T. Poston (33-1), Sungjae Im (35-1), Luke Clanton, Michael Thorbjornsen, Jake Knapp, and Chris Kirk. Defending champion Davis Thompson is also a top name to watch, coming in with 35-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the John Deere Classic (as per SportsLine):
- Ben Griffin +1600
- Jason Day +2200
- Denny McCarthy +2800
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- J.T. Poston +3300
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Luke Clanton +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
- Jake Knapp +3500
- Chris Kirk +3500
- Aldrich Potgieter +4000
- Sam Stevens +4000
- Kevin Yu +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4000
- Pierceson Coody +4000
- Chris Gotterup +4000
- Bud Cauley +4000
- Lucas Glover +4500
- Ryan Gerard +4500
- Alex Smalley +4500
- Michael Kim +4500
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Mark Hubbard +5000
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Rickie Fowler +5500
