Can Brooks Koepka make a comeback to win the US Open 2023? PGA Championship winner’s position and tee times explored

Brooks Koepka finds himself in a challenging situation as the final round of the 2023 US Open approaches. Currently tied for 20th place, Koepka has displayed consistency throughout the tournament, posting scores of 71, 69, and 70, which have led to a par score of 210 after three rounds. While his performance has showcased his skill and determination, Koepka now faces the daunting challenge of mounting a comeback and vying for the championship.
The situation for Koepka is made more difficult by the fact that he is tied with several other players at par. Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton are among his competitors with identical scores. Koepka will need a stellar performance in the final round to ascend the rankings and have a chance to win the US Open.
The urgency of the situation increases the strain on Koepka to make a decisive move and leave a lasting impression on the tournament.
As the 2023 US Open nears its conclusion, all eyes will be on Brooks Koepka and his ability to perform under pressure. The outcome of the final round will determine whether he can surmount the obstacles and mount a comeback in order to contend for the title.
Brooks Koepka - Odds after three rounds of the US Open in 2023
As the final rounds of the 2023 US Open begin, golf fans are avidly speculating on Brooks Koepka's possible return. Koepka is known for his tenacity and ability to perform under duress, despite the odds being stacked against him. Koepka's current score of par is reflected in his odds of winning the tournament, which is +15000.
The leaderboard is fiercely contested, with Rickie Fowler at the top with odds of +350 and a score of 10 under par. Wyndham Clark's odds of +700 are not far behind. Koepka finds himself in a difficult position during the competition, needing to make up the distance in order to win the coveted US Open championship.
Brooks Koepka has a history of excellent performances in major championships, having won four of them. His odds of +15,000 indicate that bookmakers still view him as a potential threat, as his experience and mental fortitude make him a formidable competitor. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Koepka to see if he can stage a miraculous comeback and defy the odds to win the US Open again.
Here are the odds after three rounds of the US Open in 2023:
- 1. Rickie Fowler (-10): +350
- 2. Wyndham Clark (-9): +700
- T3. Rory McIlroy (-8): +300
- T3. Xander Schauffele (-8): +400
- 5. Harris English (-7): +2200
- T6. Dustin Johnson (-6): +1400
- T6. Min Woo Lee (-6): +2800
- T8. Sam Bennett (-5): +12000
- T8.Scottie Scheffler (-5): +700
- 10. Cameron Smith (-4): +3300
- 11. Tony Finau (-3): +7000
- T12. Gary Woodland (-2): +35000
- T12. Denny McCarthy (-2): +4000
- T12. Justin Suh (-2): +50000
- T12. Brian Harman (-2): +50000
- T12. Charley Hoffman (-2): +50000
- T12. Dylan Wu (-2): +50000
- T12.Ryutaro Nagano (-2): +50000
- T19. Viktor Hovland (-1): +15000
- T19. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): +22000
- T19. Sam Burns (-1): +40000
- T19. Si Woo Kim (-1): +50000
- T19. Keith Mitchell (-1): +50000
- T19. Eric Cole (-1): +50000
- T30. Brooks Koepka (E): +15000
Tee times of Brooks Koepka for Final round at US Open 2023
The tee times for the final round of the 2023 US Open have been announced, and all eyes are on Brooks Koepka as he prepares to take on the difficult course. Four-time major champion Koepka is currently tied for the 20th position after round 3.
Brooks Koepka is scheduled to head off alongside Tyrrell Hatton at 3:24 p.m. ET. Two formidable golfers contending for the US Open championship will face off in what promises to be an exciting matchup.