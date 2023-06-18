Can Brooks Koepka make a comeback to win the US Open 2023? PGA Championship winner’s position and tee times explored

Brooks Koepka finds himself in a challenging situation as the final round of the 2023 US Open approaches. Currently tied for 20th place, Koepka has displayed consistency throughout the tournament, posting scores of 71, 69, and 70, which have led to a par score of 210 after three rounds. While his performance has showcased his skill and determination, Koepka now faces the daunting challenge of mounting a comeback and vying for the championship.

The situation for Koepka is made more difficult by the fact that he is tied with several other players at par. Shane Lowry, Russell Henley, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton are among his competitors with identical scores. Koepka will need a stellar performance in the final round to ascend the rankings and have a chance to win the US Open.

The urgency of the situation increases the strain on Koepka to make a decisive move and leave a lasting impression on the tournament.

As the 2023 US Open nears its conclusion, all eyes will be on Brooks Koepka and his ability to perform under pressure. The outcome of the final round will determine whether he can surmount the obstacles and mount a comeback in order to contend for the title.

Brooks Koepka - Odds after three rounds of the US Open in 2023

As the final rounds of the 2023 US Open begin, golf fans are avidly speculating on Brooks Koepka's possible return. Koepka is known for his tenacity and ability to perform under duress, despite the odds being stacked against him. Koepka's current score of par is reflected in his odds of winning the tournament, which is +15000.

The leaderboard is fiercely contested, with Rickie Fowler at the top with odds of +350 and a score of 10 under par. Wyndham Clark's odds of +700 are not far behind. Koepka finds himself in a difficult position during the competition, needing to make up the distance in order to win the coveted US Open championship.

Brooks Koepka has a history of excellent performances in major championships, having won four of them. His odds of +15,000 indicate that bookmakers still view him as a potential threat, as his experience and mental fortitude make him a formidable competitor. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Koepka to see if he can stage a miraculous comeback and defy the odds to win the US Open again.

Here are the odds after three rounds of the US Open in 2023:

1. Rickie Fowler (-10): +350

(-10): +350 2. Wyndham Clark (-9): +700

(-9): +700 T3. Rory McIlroy (-8): +300

(-8): +300 T3. Xander Schauffele (-8): +400

(-8): +400 5. Harris English (-7): +2200

(-7): +2200 T6. Dustin Johnson (-6): +1400

(-6): +1400 T6. Min Woo Lee (-6): +2800

(-6): +2800 T8. Sam Bennett (-5): +12000

(-5): +12000 T8.Scottie Scheffler (-5): +700

(-5): +700 10. Cameron Smith (-4): +3300

(-4): +3300 11. Tony Finau (-3): +7000

(-3): +7000 T12. Gary Woodland (-2): +35000

(-2): +35000 T12. Denny McCarthy (-2): +4000

(-2): +4000 T12. Justin Suh (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12. Brian Harman (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12. Charley Hoffman (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12. Dylan Wu (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T12.Ryutaro Nagano (-2): +50000

(-2): +50000 T19. Viktor Hovland (-1): +15000

(-1): +15000 T19. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): +22000

(-1): +22000 T19. Sam Burns (-1): +40000

(-1): +40000 T19. Si Woo Kim (-1): +50000

(-1): +50000 T19. Keith Mitchell (-1): +50000

(-1): +50000 T19. Eric Cole (-1): +50000

(-1): +50000 T30. Brooks Koepka (E): +15000

Tee times of Brooks Koepka for Final round at US Open 2023

The tee times for the final round of the 2023 US Open have been announced, and all eyes are on Brooks Koepka as he prepares to take on the difficult course. Four-time major champion Koepka is currently tied for the 20th position after round 3.

Brooks Koepka is scheduled to head off alongside Tyrrell Hatton at 3:24 p.m. ET. Two formidable golfers contending for the US Open championship will face off in what promises to be an exciting matchup.

