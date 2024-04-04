Can caddies play at Augusta National? Masters venue eligibility explained

The Masters, the most awaited tournament of Golf, is just around the corner. A week from now, the Augusta National Golf Course will host the first major of the season. The course was founded by Bobby Jones, a golfer, and Clifford Roberts, an investment banker, in 1933. The course, designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie, has hosted the annual Masters tournament since 1934.

Augusta National Golf Course is currently 72 par and is 7,510 yards. The course is considered to be the best among many golf experts and every aspiring golfer dreams to tee off at the iconic venue.

The Masters - Preview Day 1 (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Not everyone can play at the course, but caddies for the club can play once a year at the prestigious venue. Other opportunities include playing at the Masters Tournament after winning on the PGA tour or at amateur tournaments. These rigorous ways to play at the course provide a unique opportunity for golf enthusiasts.

Masters venue eligibility explained for Caddies at Augusta National

1) Become a member

This is one of the most far-stretched things as the Club has only 300 members, with details never disclosed. Positions are vacated when someone dies, and membership costs reportedly range from $40,000 to $200,000, with yearly fees ranging from $7000 to $10000.

2) Become a caddie for the Club

You can play at the Course if you become a caddie for the Club. Augusta's caddie service known as 'Caddie Masters Enterprise' has intensive computer tests for the individuals to be considered for the Club.

And, if they pass the tests, they'll be allowed to play 18 holes as one day is set aside specifically for them.

3) Get invited by a member

Another challenging way is to get invited by a member of the club. As the list of members isn't publicly available, they will have to find it themselves.

4) Qualify for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur competition

Since 2019, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur has been held a week before the Masters. The top 30 players and ties who qualify go on to play the tournament round at Augusta. Even if they don't qualify, all players get to play the practice round on the Friday before the final round.

The Masters - Final Round (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

5) Qualify for the Masters

One has to be a pro at Golf and in the Top 50 of the previous year to earn an invite to the Masters.

6) Lottery for the golf journalists

Reporting on Masters also can make you play at the Augusta National. You can participate in the Masters at Augusta National with an accredited media pass and enter a lottery where 20 randomly selected individuals play at the course a day after the tournament.

7) Become a Volunteer

There are hardly any vacancies for Volunteer positions, but you can apply and become a Volunteer for the Club. A month after the tournament, they're given the perk to play at the Course.

8) Play College Golf

Augusta University offers significant golfing benefits, as the golf teams from the University campuses are invited to play on the course once a year.