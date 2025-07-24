  • home icon
Can Chris Gotterup win the 3M Open 2025? Day 1 odds explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Chris Gotterup Genesis Scottish Open 2025 odds (Image via Getty)

Chris Gotterup is in the form of his life on the PGA Tour. The 26-year-old won the Genesis Scottish Open earlier this month, his second ever victory on the circuit. He followed it up with an impressive solo-third at The Open last weekend. Now, the in-form golfer enters 3M Open 2025 as the outright favorite.

The podium finish was Gotterup’s best-ever major championship result. Owing to this, the former Korn Ferry Tour star jumps 22 places in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) from No.49 to No.27. According to SportsLine, the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic winner enters the 3M Open weekend with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, he shares the top odds from the stacked 156-player field with five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns.

For the unversed, Gotterup takes on a field featuring Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, among others, this weekend. However, his form helps him take the best odds for the TPC Twin Cities event. However, his year hasn’t fully been a smooth ride.

The two-time PGA Tour winner’s year began with a T46 finish at The Sentry. He then followed it up with back-to-back missed cuts at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. He managed T25 Farmers Insurance Open before missing three consecutive cuts. Interestingly, he has so far had nine missed cuts in 22 starts, including at The Players Championship. Meanwhile, he registered 10 top-30 finishes, with best results coming at The Open (third) and the Scottish Open (win).

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Chris Gotterup’s season so far (with PGA Tour earnings):

  • The Sentry – T46 - $62,000
  • Sony Open in Hawaii – Missed Cut
  • The American Express – Missed Cut
  • Farmers Insurance Open – T25 - $74,068
  • WM Phoenix Open – Missed Cut
  • Mexico Open at Vidanta – Missed Cut
  • Cognizant Classic – Missed Cut
  • Puerto Rico Open – T16 - $55,240
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – Missed Cut
  • Valspar Championship – Missed Cut
  • Texas Children’s Houston Open – T18 - $108,986
  • Valero Texas Open – Missed Cut
  • Corales Puntacana Championship – T18 - $51,133
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – T15 - $136,719
  • ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – T13 - $69,571
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T28 - $60,978
  • RBC Canadian Open – Missed Cut
  • US Open – T23 - $161,489
  • Rocket Classic – T26 - $70,080
  • John Deere Classic – T21 - $91,980
  • Genesis Scottish Open – 1 - $1,575,000
  • The Open – 3 - $1,128,000
Day 1 3M Open odds (Updated)

Gotterup is the outright favorite to win the 3M Open 2025, with 18-1 odds. According to SportsLine, the World No.27 golfer shares the odds with Sam Burns. The two duo are followed by Maverick McNealy, who comes into the TPC Twin Cities event with 20-1 odds. Notably, popular name Wyndham Clark and Max Greyserman complete the competition’s top-five with 25-1 and 28-1 odds respectively.

Si Woo Kim (29-1), Taylor Pendrith (33-1), Jake Knapp (34-1), Tony Finau (35-1), Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler (40-1), Akshay Bhatia and Kurt Kitayama, are among big names to watch at the 3M Open.

Listed below are the top odds for the 3M Open 2025 (as per SportsLine):

  • Chris Gotterup +1800
  • Sam Burns +1800
  • Maverick McNealy +2000
  • Wyndham Clark +2500
  • Max Greyserman +2800
  • Taylor Pendrith +3300
  • Jake Knapp +3300
  • Si Woo Kim +3500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
  • Akshay Bhatia +3500
  • Tony Finau +4000
  • Rickie Fowler +4000
  • Kurt Kitayama +4000
  • Davis Thompson +4500
  • Adam Scott +4500
  • Luke Clanton +4500
  • Max Homa +4500
  • Sungjae Im +4900
  • Kevin Yu +5000
  • Cameron Champ +5000
  • Emiliano Grillo +5000
  • Keith Mitchell +5500
  • Matt Wallace +6000
  • Alex Smalley +6000
  • Rico Hoey +6000
  • Vince Whaley +6500
  • Patrick Fishburn +6500
  • Haotong Li +6500
  • Jesper Svensson +7000
  • Sam Stevens +7000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
  • Jhonattan Vegas +7500
  • Lee Hodges +7500
  • Alex Noren +7500
  • Jacob Bridgeman +7500
  • Andrew Putnam +7500
  • Pierceson Coody +7500
  • Niklas Norgaard +7500
  • Tom Hoge +8000
  • Beau Hossler +8000
  • Kevin Roy +8000
  • Matti Schmid +8000
  • Doug Ghim +8000
  • Taylor Moore +9000
  • Matt McCarty +9000
  • Byeong Hun An +9000
  • Sahith Theegala +9000
  • Thorbjørn Olesen +9000
  • Mackenzie Hughes +9000
  • Tom Kim +9000
  • Erik van Rooyen +9000
  • Gary Woodland +10000
  • Austin Eckroat +10000

More details on the 3M Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.

