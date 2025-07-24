Can Chris Gotterup win the 3M Open 2025? Day 1 odds explored

Chris Gotterup is in the form of his life on the PGA Tour. The 26-year-old won the Genesis Scottish Open earlier this month, his second ever victory on the circuit. He followed it up with an impressive solo-third at The Open last weekend. Now, the in-form golfer enters 3M Open 2025 as the outright favorite.The podium finish was Gotterup’s best-ever major championship result. Owing to this, the former Korn Ferry Tour star jumps 22 places in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) from No.49 to No.27. According to SportsLine, the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic winner enters the 3M Open weekend with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, he shares the top odds from the stacked 156-player field with five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns.For the unversed, Gotterup takes on a field featuring Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler, among others, this weekend. However, his form helps him take the best odds for the TPC Twin Cities event. However, his year hasn’t fully been a smooth ride.The two-time PGA Tour winner’s year began with a T46 finish at The Sentry. He then followed it up with back-to-back missed cuts at the Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. He managed T25 Farmers Insurance Open before missing three consecutive cuts. Interestingly, he has so far had nine missed cuts in 22 starts, including at The Players Championship. Meanwhile, he registered 10 top-30 finishes, with best results coming at The Open (third) and the Scottish Open (win).Listed below is the complete breakdown of Chris Gotterup’s season so far (with PGA Tour earnings):The Sentry – T46 - $62,000Sony Open in Hawaii – Missed CutThe American Express – Missed CutFarmers Insurance Open – T25 - $74,068WM Phoenix Open – Missed CutMexico Open at Vidanta – Missed CutCognizant Classic – Missed CutPuerto Rico Open – T16 - $55,240THE PLAYERS Championship – Missed CutValspar Championship – Missed CutTexas Children’s Houston Open – T18 - $108,986Valero Texas Open – Missed CutCorales Puntacana Championship – T18 - $51,133THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – T15 - $136,719ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – T13 - $69,571Charles Schwab Challenge – T28 - $60,978RBC Canadian Open – Missed CutUS Open – T23 - $161,489Rocket Classic – T26 - $70,080John Deere Classic – T21 - $91,980Genesis Scottish Open – 1 - $1,575,000The Open – 3 - $1,128,000Day 1 3M Open odds (Updated)Gotterup is the outright favorite to win the 3M Open 2025, with 18-1 odds. According to SportsLine, the World No.27 golfer shares the odds with Sam Burns. The two duo are followed by Maverick McNealy, who comes into the TPC Twin Cities event with 20-1 odds. Notably, popular name Wyndham Clark and Max Greyserman complete the competition’s top-five with 25-1 and 28-1 odds respectively.Si Woo Kim (29-1), Taylor Pendrith (33-1), Jake Knapp (34-1), Tony Finau (35-1), Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler (40-1), Akshay Bhatia and Kurt Kitayama, are among big names to watch at the 3M Open.Listed below are the top odds for the 3M Open 2025 (as per SportsLine):Chris Gotterup +1800Sam Burns +1800Maverick McNealy +2000Wyndham Clark +2500Max Greyserman +2800Taylor Pendrith +3300Jake Knapp +3300Si Woo Kim +3500Michael Thorbjornsen +3500Akshay Bhatia +3500Tony Finau +4000Rickie Fowler +4000Kurt Kitayama +4000Davis Thompson +4500Adam Scott +4500Luke Clanton +4500Max Homa +4500Sungjae Im +4900Kevin Yu +5000Cameron Champ +5000Emiliano Grillo +5000Keith Mitchell +5500Matt Wallace +6000Alex Smalley +6000Rico Hoey +6000Vince Whaley +6500Patrick Fishburn +6500Haotong Li +6500Jesper Svensson +7000Sam Stevens +7000Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000Jhonattan Vegas +7500Lee Hodges +7500Alex Noren +7500Jacob Bridgeman +7500Andrew Putnam +7500Pierceson Coody +7500Niklas Norgaard +7500Tom Hoge +8000Beau Hossler +8000Kevin Roy +8000Matti Schmid +8000Doug Ghim +8000Taylor Moore +9000Matt McCarty +9000Byeong Hun An +9000Sahith Theegala +9000Thorbjørn Olesen +9000Mackenzie Hughes +9000Tom Kim +9000Erik van Rooyen +9000Gary Woodland +10000Austin Eckroat +10000More details on the 3M Open 2025 will be updated as the event progresses.