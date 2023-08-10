Can Jon Rahm extend his FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus with a 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship win? Masters champion’s odds explored

Jon Rahm has had one of the most successful seasons of the PGA Tour this year. He has won four tournaments in 2023, including The Masters. The Spanish golfer has been in good form and is an experts' favorite to win this week.
According to CBS, he is the third favorite to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will get underway on Thursday, August 10. The tournament has a purse of $20 million with the winner's share of $3.6 million. Rahm's odds for the tournament are 8-1.
According to FamDuel, Jon Rahm is the second-best to clinch the title this week with odds for +850. The Spaniard has the best chance to finish in the top 10 while his winning chances are nine percent.
Rahm started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Tournament of Champions and then clinched the trophy at The American Express. He last played at The Open and tied in second place with Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Tom Kim.
According to CBS, here are the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds:
- Scottie Scheffler 13-2
- Rory McIlroy 8-1
- Jon Rahm 8-1
- Patrick Cantlay 14-1
- Xander Schauffele 16-1
- Victor Hovland 18-1
- Tyrrell Hatton 22-1
- Tommy Fleetwood 25-1
- Jordan Spieth 25-1
- Collin Morikawa 25-1
- Tony Finau 28-1
- Rickie Fowler 28-1
- Wyndham Clark 30-1
- Max Homa 30-1
Here are the odds for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship as per FamDuel:
Scottie Scheffler
- Odds to Win: +600
- Win percent: 12.66%
- Top-10: 56.46%
Jon Rahm
- Odds to Win: +850
- Win percent: 9.55%
- Top-10 50.95%
Rory McIlroy
- Odds to Win: +850
- Win percent: 8.13%
- Top-10 46.86%
Patrick Cantlay
- Odds to Win: +1600
- Win percent: 5.02%
- Top-10 35.76%
Xander Schauffele
- Odds to Win: +1800
- Win percent: 4.46%
- Top-10 35.68%
Viktor Hovland
- Odds to Win: +2000
- Win percent: 4.03%
- Top-10 30.86%
Collin Morikawa
- Odds to Win: +2200
- Win percent: 3.52%
- Top-10 29.98%
Tyrrell Hatton
- Odds to Win: +2200
- Win percent: 3.14%
- Top-10: 31.81%
Tommy Fleetwood
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Win percent: 2.92%
- Top-10:27.40%
Rickie Fowler
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Win percent: 2.75%
- Top-10: 29.71%
Wyndham Clark
- Odds to Win: +3000
- Win percent: 2.43%
- Top-10: 24.75%
Max Homa
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 2.29%
- Top-10: 23.36%
Jason Day
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 2.16%
- Top-10: 22.03%
Jordan Spieth
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 1.96%
- Top-10: 19.30%
Tony Finau
- Odds to Win: +3500
- Win percent: 1.51%
- Top-10: 17.43%
Jon Rahm's PGA Tour result
Here are Jon Rahm's PGA Tour results and prize money for this season:
THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
- Result: T4
- Prize money: $462,000.00
Hero World Challenge
- Result: T8
- Prize money: $112,500.00
2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $2,700,000.00
2023 The American Express
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $1,440,000.00
2023 Farmers Insurance Open
- Result: T7
- Prize money: $282,750.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: 3
- Prize money: $1,380,000.00
2023 The Genesis Invitational
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $3,600,000.00
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T39
- Prize money: $70,028.57
2023 THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: W/D
2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: T31
- Prize money: $113,761.91
2023 Masters Tournament
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $3,240,000.00
2023 RBC Heritage
- Result: T15
- Prize money: $335,000.00
2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta
- Result: 2
- Prize money: $839,300.00
PGA Championship
- Result: T50
- Prize money: $37,625.00
2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: T16
- Prize money: $275,500.00
2023 U.S. Open
- T10
- Prize money: $435,018.00
Travelers Championship
- Result: CUT
2023 The Open Championship
- Result: T2
- Prize money: $1,084,625.00