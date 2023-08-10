Can Jon Rahm extend his FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus with a 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship win? Masters champion’s odds explored

Jon Rahm has had one of the most successful seasons of the PGA Tour this year. He has won four tournaments in 2023, including The Masters. The Spanish golfer has been in good form and is an experts' favorite to win this week.

According to CBS, he is the third favorite to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which will get underway on Thursday, August 10. The tournament has a purse of $20 million with the winner's share of $3.6 million. Rahm's odds for the tournament are 8-1.

According to FamDuel, Jon Rahm is the second-best to clinch the title this week with odds for +850. The Spaniard has the best chance to finish in the top 10 while his winning chances are nine percent.

Rahm started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Tournament of Champions and then clinched the trophy at The American Express. He last played at The Open and tied in second place with Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Tom Kim.

Here are the odds for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship as per FamDuel:

Scottie Scheffler

Odds to Win: +600

Win percent: 12.66%

Top-10: 56.46%

Jon Rahm

Odds to Win: +850

Win percent: 9.55%

Top-10 50.95%

Rory McIlroy

Odds to Win: +850

Win percent: 8.13%

Top-10 46.86%

Patrick Cantlay

Odds to Win: +1600

Win percent: 5.02%

Top-10 35.76%

Xander Schauffele

Odds to Win: +1800

Win percent: 4.46%

Top-10 35.68%

Viktor Hovland

Odds to Win: +2000

Win percent: 4.03%

Top-10 30.86%

Collin Morikawa

Odds to Win: +2200

Win percent: 3.52%

Top-10 29.98%

Tyrrell Hatton

Odds to Win: +2200

Win percent: 3.14%

Top-10: 31.81%

Tommy Fleetwood

Odds to Win: +3000

Win percent: 2.92%

Top-10:27.40%

Rickie Fowler

Odds to Win: +3000

Win percent: 2.75%

Top-10: 29.71%

Wyndham Clark

Odds to Win: +3000

Win percent: 2.43%

Top-10: 24.75%

Max Homa

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 2.29%

Top-10: 23.36%

Jason Day

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 2.16%

Top-10: 22.03%

Jordan Spieth

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 1.96%

Top-10: 19.30%

Tony Finau

Odds to Win: +3500

Win percent: 1.51%

Top-10: 17.43%

Jon Rahm's PGA Tour result

Here are Jon Rahm's PGA Tour results and prize money for this season:

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Result: T4

Prize money: $462,000.00

Hero World Challenge

Result: T8

Prize money: $112,500.00

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result: 1

Prize money: $2,700,000.00

2023 The American Express

Result: 1

Prize money: $1,440,000.00

2023 Farmers Insurance Open

Result: T7

Prize money: $282,750.00

WM Phoenix Open

Result: 3

Prize money: $1,380,000.00

2023 The Genesis Invitational

Result: 1

Prize money: $3,600,000.00

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T39

Prize money: $70,028.57

2023 THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: W/D

2023 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Prize money: $113,761.91

2023 Masters Tournament

Result: 1

Prize money: $3,240,000.00

2023 RBC Heritage

Result: T15

Prize money: $335,000.00

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Result: 2

Prize money: $839,300.00

PGA Championship

Result: T50

Prize money: $37,625.00

2023 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T16

Prize money: $275,500.00

2023 U.S. Open

T10

Prize money: $435,018.00

Travelers Championship

Result: CUT

2023 The Open Championship

Result: T2

Prize money: $1,084,625.00