Can Jon Rahm make a comeback at the RBC Heritage? A look at the golfer’s odds after Day 1

After winning The Masters, Jon Rahm went straight to compete at the RBC Heritage but struggled to perform. The Spaniard finished with a score of 72 after the inaugural round to settle at the 92nd position.

Jon Rahm is eight strokes behind leader Viktor Hovland. However, he still has a better chance of bouncing back in the event. He is just eight strokes behind, which is nothing for the 2023 Masters to cover up in the second round.

The fatigue from competing in back-to-back tournaments is one of the prime reasons for his deteriorating performance at the RBC Heritage. With odds of 65-1, Jon Rahm can add another jacket to his accolades.

The odds list was topped by Viktor Hovland with 4-1. He leads the RBC Heritage with a scoring deficit of seven after the first round.

According to Caesar Sportsbook, here is the updated odds list:

Viktor Hovland: 4-1

Scottie Scheffler: 9-1

Sungjae Im: 10-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 12-1

Xander Schauffele: 14-1

Brian Harman: 16-1

"My body being tired" - Jon Rahm reveals the reason for his bad performance at the RBC Heritage

Jon Rahm had an amazing start to the tournament with a birdie on the fourth hole. However, he soon made three consecutive bogeys on the 6th, 7th, and 8th holes. But he quickly bounced back and made two back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes and finished at a score of 72 after making a bogey on the 16th hole.

Jon Rahm acknowledged fatigue being one of the main reasons for bad performance. In an interview after the round, Rahm said:

"I hate to make excuses, but a couple of the swings towards the end were my body being tired and surprised me."

However, the 28-year-old golfer was positive and was hoping for a good start in the second round. Rahm went on to say:

"I'm hoping tonight is the day where I start turning things back around and start feeling a little bit better."

Ahead of the 2023 RBC Heritage event, Jon Rahm spoke about the tournament and revealed that he was hoping to double his jacket this week.

"I still intend to hopefully do the jacket double and taking this one home. Obviously I think it would have crossed anybody’s because I was so tired," Rahm said. "I slept terrible. Night after wins, I don‘t know if it’s the adrenaline or whatever it is, I’ve never been able to sleep good at all. The next night, Monday night, I slept great and still woke up tired.

"It‘s getting better every day. It was a very demanding week, a lot going on with the weather and a lot of fighting and a lot of work mentally obviously. So it’s going to take a little bit to get to a good spot, but I’m feeling good," he added.

Jon Rahm has won four PGA Tour events and is hoping for a fifth one at the RBC Heritage. The tournament will wrap up with the finale on Sunday, April 16.

