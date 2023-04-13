Jon Rahm reveals his favorite congratulatory text after prevailing in Masters 2023

Congratulations are in order as Jon Rahm won The Masters tournament on April 9. His triumph at Augusta National came on the special day of Easter and was also the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros' second Masters win.

Jon Rahm received congratulatory texts from all around the globe. Ahead of the start of the RBC Heritage event, the 28-year-old golfer revealed his favorite message.

The Spaniard received a voice message from fellow Spanish sports star Rafael Nadal. Speaking about the tennis player, Rahm said:

“The one I was thrilled to hear from, Rafael Nadal left me a very nice voice message. I’ve seen him do unbelievable things, and I’ve texted him every time. He left me a very nice message.”

Jon Rahm credited Nadal for helping him win the second major of his career. In one of his interviews, the World No. 1 golfer confessed that Rafael's book helped him stay focused and win the elusive green jacket. He said:

"I didn't want to believe it until it was something fixed. I remember Rafael Nadal's book, when he talks about the 2008 Wimbledon final with Federer when he hits a big shot and for the first time he let himself think about victory.

"I think it was the fourth set and then they went to the fifth set. He explains that allowing himself to think about winning made him lose the set. That's why you have to stick to what's important at the moment," the new Masters champion added.

Jon Rahm played the final round of 69 to win The Masters, defeating LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. With this victory, Rahm became the fourth player from Spain to win the Augusta tournament.

"It was a very demanding week" - Jon Rahm talks about his upcoming tournament

Jon Rahm has won four tournaments since the beginning of the year. He clinched two consecutive trophies in January and then claimed the Genesis Invitational Open before winning The Masters.

Rahm is now committed to playing at the RBC Heritage this week. He has only missed The Players Championship this year and arrived in South Carolina just after winning The Masters.

Speaking about his next tournament, Jon Rahm said:

"I still intend to hopefully do the jacket double and taking this one home. Obviously I think it would have crossed anybody’s because I was so tired. I slept terrible. Night after wins, I don‘t know if it’s the adrenaline or whatever it is, I’ve never been able to sleep good at all. The next night, Monday night, I slept great and still woke up tired."

He added:

“It‘s getting better every day. It was a very demanding week, a lot going on with the weather and a lot of fighting and a lot of work mentally obviously. So it’s going to take a little bit to get to a good spot, but I’m feeling good.”

The RBC Heritage event is scheduled to take place from April 13 to April 16 at the Harbour Town Golf Links course.

Poll : 0 votes