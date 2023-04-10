Jon Rahm recently stated that Rafael Nadal's historic win in the 2008 Wimbledon final inspired him to capture his first Masters title at Augusta.

Rahm shot 69 in the final round to claim the win by four strokes over LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, becoming the fourth player from Spain to win the elusive green jacket. It was his fourth win of the season and his second Major Championship since winning the 2021 US Open.

The 28-year-old credited Rafael Nadal's book for helping him stay focused in the final stages of the tournament. He mentioned the instance where the former World No. 1 spoke about his mindset during the marathon encounter against Roger Federer at Wimbledon in the 2008 final.

"I didn't want to believe it until it was something fixed. I remember Rafael Nadal's book, when he talks about the 2008 Wimbledon final with Federer when he hits a big shot and for the first time he let himself think about victory," Jon Rahm said, as quoted by COPE.

"I think it was the fourth set and then they went to the fifth set. He explains that allowing himself to think about winning made him lose the set. That's why you have to stick to what's important at the moment," he added.

Nadal outlasted Federer in an epic four hour and 48 minute encounter at the All England Club. He also won the Olympic gold medal that year and claimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion is currently away from the tour, nursing a hip injury which he picked up at this year's Australian Open. Nadal was expected to make his return at the Monte-Carlo Masters, but he eventually pulled out as he doesn't consider himself fit enough yet to compete in such a high-profile event.

While there are no reports on when the 36-year-old will be back in action, tennis fans around the globe expect him to return at one of the upcoming claycourt events.

Rafael Nadal congratulates Jon Rahm on maiden Augusta Masters victory

The Masters - Final Round Nitto ATP Finals - Day Five Nadal and Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal wasted no time in congratulating his compatriot Jon Rahm for winning his maiden Masters title at Augusta.

Nadal has been a golf enthusiast for a long time and is often spotted indulging in the sport during his time off the ATP tour. He was once also spotted playing against Jon Rahm in an exhibition match.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion took to his Instagram handle to wish his friend and compatriot for his outstanding performance at the Augusta Masters.

"What pride and joy!! Big Congratulations Master John Rahm," Nadal wrote.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes