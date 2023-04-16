Can Jon Rahm still win the 2023 RBC Heritage? A look at the Masters champion’s odds

Jon Rahm will enter the final round of the RBC Heritage, six strokes behind the lead Matt Fitzpatrick. He settled into the 21st position after Saturday's round with a score of -8.

Jon Rahm has won four PGA Tour events dating back to the beginning of 2023. He won the Masters last week and arrived in South Carolina for the RBC Heritage.

According to WisTV, Rahm has odds of +10000 to win the tournament. He has had one top-20 finish in the past two appearances at the RBC Heritage, with an average finishing position of 26.

The 28-year-old golfer played the first round of the 72 and was on the edge of missing the cut. However, he bounced back in the second round and made the cut after scoring 64.

Rahm started the third round with three consecutive birdies on the first three holes. However, he made a double bogey on the fourth hole and then made a bogey on the 10th. With a total of five birdies, he finished at a score of 69 to secure the 21st position.

After the third round of the RBC Heritage, Matt Fitzpatrick took the lead and has a better chance of winning the tournament.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, here is a list of the golfers with the highest chances of winning the RBC Heritage.

Matt Fitzpatrick: +240

Patrick Cantlay: +260

Jordan Spieth: +550

When will Jon Rahm start the game on Sunday?

Jon Rahm will start the final round at 11:17 am ET alongside Aaron Rai and Justin Rose on Sunday, April 16. The tournament will start with the fourth round at 8:30 am ET, with Justin Lower and Luke Donald taking the first shot of the day.

Here are the 2023 RBC Heritage final-round tee times:

8:30 a.m.- Justin Lower, Luke Donald

8:40 a.m.- Harris English, Kramer Hickok

8:50 a.m.- Kevin Streelman, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Suh

9:01 a.m.- Viktor Hovland, Jim Herman, Shane Lowry

9:12 a.m.- Austin Smotherman, Garrick Higgo, Danny Willett

9:23 a.m.- James Hahn, Zach Johnson, Max McGreevy

9:34 a.m.- Doug Ghim, Lucas Herbert, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:45 a.m.- Justin Thomas, Davis Thompson, Beau Hossler

9:56 a.m.- Andrew Putnam, Cameron Young, Ernie Els

10:07 a.m.- Adam Schenk, K.H. Lee, Ben Martin

10:22 a.m.- Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau, Adam Svensson

10:33 a.m.- Nate Lashley, Adam Long, Sam Burns

10:44 a.m.- Ben Griffin, Nick Taylor, Gary Woodland

10:55 a.m.- Chris Kirk, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy

11:06 a.m.- Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Michael Thompson

11:17 a.m.- Jon Rahm, Aaron Rai, Justin Rose

11:28 a.m.- Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, Carson Young

11:39 a.m.- Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners, Lee Hodges

11:54 a.m.- Brian Harman, Patton Kizzire, Patrick Rodgers

12:05 p.m.- Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley

12:16 p.m.- Matt Kuchar, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

12:27 p.m.- Cam Davis, Hayden Buckley, Rickie Fowler

12:38 p.m.- Jimmy Walker, Scottie Scheffler, Chez Reavie

12:49 p.m.- Taylor Moore, Mark Hubbard, Tommy Fleetwood

1 p.m.- Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

