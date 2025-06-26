Can Keegan Bradley win the Rocket Classic 2025? Ryder Cup skipper’s odds explored

The latest edition of the Rocket Classic will commence at Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan on Thursday, June 26. The event, falling a week after the Travelers Championship, will feature a stacked 156-player field. Interestingly, last week’s Signature Event winner Keegan Bradley is among the favorites to win this weekend.

The Rocket Classic field is headlined by World No.5 Collin Morikawa, who is the outright favorite to win the $9,600,000 purse event. He enters the competition with 12-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Meanwhile, in-form Bradley follows him on the list with 16-1 odds.

It is pertinent to Ryder Cup skipper’s win last Sunday had sparked a major discourse over his eligibility to be a playing captain at Bethpage. A win this weekend will likely seal the deal for the 39-year-old. For the unversed, Bradley leapt 14 places on the Official World Golf Rankings to sit a career-best seventh after his win last weekend. He is the second-highest ranked golfer teeing up at Detroit.

Bradley comes into the Rocket Classic weekend on the back of a decent PGA Tour season. The ace golfer has so far made five top-10 finishes, including three in signature events. The Ryder Cupper managed a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T7 at The Memorial Tournament. However, his Travelers Championship win stands out as the highlight of his season so far.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner’s only missed cut of the season came at the Masters. As for other major outings, Bradley got a T8 finish at the PGA Championship and a forgettable T33 at US Open. Notably, he has bagged over $6,000,000 in total earnings this year.

Listed below is Keegan Bradley’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:

The Sentry – T15 – $292,000

Sony Open in Hawaii – T6 – $283,838

Farmers Insurance Open – T15 – $132,732

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T65 – $36,000

The Genesis Invitational – T34 – $109,000

Arnold Palmer Invitational – T5 – $800,000

THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – $240,250

Valero Texas Open – T47 – $26,809

Masters Tournament – Missed Cut

RBC Heritage – T18 – $226,056

Truist Championship – T30 – $125,375

PGA Championship – T8 – $454,781

The Memorial Tournament – T7 – $603,200

US Open – T33 – $113,755

Travelers Championship – 1 – $3,600,000

Rocket Classic 2025 Day 1 odds

Morikawa leads the Rocket Classic odds list and Bradley follows him. The top two are followed by Patrick Cantlay. The 33-year-old comes in the with 18-1 odds, according to SportsLine, making him the only other golfer with odds under 20-1. Ben Griffin (22-1) and Cameron Young (28-1) completes the top-five of the list.

Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim, Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman (35-1), Luke Clanton (40-1), Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler are some other big names to watch this weekend. Interestingly, event’s reigning champion Cam Davis returns to defend his title. However, he comes in as a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.

Listed below is the top odds list for the Rocket Classic in Detriot (As per SportsLine):

Collin Morikawa +1200

Keegan Bradley +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Cameron Young +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Harry Hall +3000

Si Woo Kim +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Max Greyserman +3500

Luke Clanton +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Rickie Fowler +4000

Akshay Bhatia +4500

Davis Thompson +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Chris Gotterup +5000

Alex Smalley +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen +5500

Taylor Moore +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Matt Wallace +6000

Kurt Kitayama +6500

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Byeong Hun An +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard +7000

Tom Kim +7500

Emiliano Grillo +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Max Homa +7500

Jesper Svensson +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Vince Whaley +8000

Victor Perez +8000

Ryo Hisatsune +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Chris Kirk +8000

Cam Davis +8000

More details on the Rocket Classic will be updated as the event progresses.

