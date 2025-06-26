Can Keegan Bradley win the Rocket Classic 2025? Ryder Cup skipper’s odds explored

The latest edition of the Rocket Classic will commence at Detroit Golf Club, in Detroit, Wayne County, Michigan on Thursday, June 26. The event, falling a week after the Travelers Championship, will feature a stacked 156-player field. Interestingly, last week’s Signature Event winner Keegan Bradley is among the favorites to win this weekend.
The Rocket Classic field is headlined by World No.5 Collin Morikawa, who is the outright favorite to win the $9,600,000 purse event. He enters the competition with 12-1 odds, as per SportsLine. Meanwhile, in-form Bradley follows him on the list with 16-1 odds.
It is pertinent to Ryder Cup skipper’s win last Sunday had sparked a major discourse over his eligibility to be a playing captain at Bethpage. A win this weekend will likely seal the deal for the 39-year-old. For the unversed, Bradley leapt 14 places on the Official World Golf Rankings to sit a career-best seventh after his win last weekend. He is the second-highest ranked golfer teeing up at Detroit.
Bradley comes into the Rocket Classic weekend on the back of a decent PGA Tour season. The ace golfer has so far made five top-10 finishes, including three in signature events. The Ryder Cupper managed a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T7 at The Memorial Tournament. However, his Travelers Championship win stands out as the highlight of his season so far.
The eight-time PGA Tour winner’s only missed cut of the season came at the Masters. As for other major outings, Bradley got a T8 finish at the PGA Championship and a forgettable T33 at US Open. Notably, he has bagged over $6,000,000 in total earnings this year.
Listed below is Keegan Bradley’s 2025 PGA Tour season so far with earnings:
- The Sentry – T15 – $292,000
- Sony Open in Hawaii – T6 – $283,838
- Farmers Insurance Open – T15 – $132,732
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T65 – $36,000
- The Genesis Invitational – T34 – $109,000
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – T5 – $800,000
- THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – $240,250
- Valero Texas Open – T47 – $26,809
- Masters Tournament – Missed Cut
- RBC Heritage – T18 – $226,056
- Truist Championship – T30 – $125,375
- PGA Championship – T8 – $454,781
- The Memorial Tournament – T7 – $603,200
- US Open – T33 – $113,755
- Travelers Championship – 1 – $3,600,000
Rocket Classic 2025 Day 1 odds
Morikawa leads the Rocket Classic odds list and Bradley follows him. The top two are followed by Patrick Cantlay. The 33-year-old comes in the with 18-1 odds, according to SportsLine, making him the only other golfer with odds under 20-1. Ben Griffin (22-1) and Cameron Young (28-1) completes the top-five of the list.
Hideki Matsuyama (30-1), Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim, Keith Mitchell, Max Greyserman (35-1), Luke Clanton (40-1), Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler are some other big names to watch this weekend. Interestingly, event’s reigning champion Cam Davis returns to defend his title. However, he comes in as a longshot favorite with 80-1 odds.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Rocket Classic in Detriot (As per SportsLine):
- Collin Morikawa +1200
- Keegan Bradley +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Ben Griffin +2200
- Cameron Young +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Harry Hall +3000
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Keith Mitchell +3500
- Max Greyserman +3500
- Luke Clanton +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Akshay Bhatia +4500
- Davis Thompson +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +4500
- Min Woo Lee +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Chris Gotterup +5000
- Alex Smalley +5000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +5500
- Taylor Moore +5500
- Ryan Gerard +5500
- Alex Noren +5500
- Michael Kim +6000
- Matt Wallace +6000
- Kurt Kitayama +6500
- Stephan Jaeger +6500
- Byeong Hun An +6500
- Nicolai Hojgaard +7000
- Tom Kim +7500
- Emiliano Grillo +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Max Homa +7500
- Jesper Svensson +8000
- Jake Knapp +8000
- Jacob Bridgeman +8000
- Vince Whaley +8000
- Victor Perez +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Chris Kirk +8000
- Cam Davis +8000
More details on the Rocket Classic will be updated as the event progresses.