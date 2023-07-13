Can Rickie Fowler win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and secure his second title on the PGA Tour this year?

Rickie Fowler may be one of the strongest bets at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023. His odds of winning the tournament are +1600, according to Sportsline. After battling with form in recent years, the American is finally back in the game.

Fowler's winless streak ended last month at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He played well throughout the season and had only missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship this year.

Rickie Fowler's PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic boosted his confidence ahead of the Scottish Open. In this tournament, he has been competing against some of the world's top golfers, including former Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Xander Schauffele.

Rickie Fowler at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open - Day One (Image via Getty)

The PGA Tour tournament is taking place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The first round is underway, and Fowler is in ninth place after 14 holes. He has not made a single bogey so far and has birdied all four par-4 holes.

In round one of the Scottish Open, Fowler started the competition with a birdie on the fourth hole. He made two birdies on the front nine holes and two more on the back nine, with four holes remaining.

Byeong Hun An had an incredible first round, finishing with a score of Under-9, following a bogey-free round to finish with a score of 61. He's two strokes ahead of Davis Riley, who has only played 12 holes so far. Riley made five consecutive birdies on the front nine holes.

Thomas Detry and Rory McIlroy have played the 18 holes of the first round and finished with a score of 64 to secure third position alongside Ross Fisher, who has only played 14 holes so far.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open top odd picks

According to the Sportsline, Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to clinch the trophy of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, with odd points of +700. The second best bet for this week could be Rory McIlroy, who had an amazing start to the tournament, finishing with a score of under six.

Here are the odds to pick for the 2023 Scottish Open, according to Sportsline:

Scottie Scheffler +700

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1400

Rickie Fowler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1800

Tyrrell Hatton +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2100

Jordan Spieth +2100

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200

Shane Lowry +3400

Justin Rose +3400

Min Woo Lee +3400

Max Homa +4200

Justin Thomas +4500

Sungjae Im +4800

Wyndham Clark +4800

Adam Scott +5000

Ludvig Aberg +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Tom Kim +5000

Rickie Fowler's performance in the PGA Tour events

Here are the results of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023 so far:

The American Express

Position: T54

Farmers Insurance Open

Position: T11

Phoenix Open

Position: T10

Genesis Invitational Open

Position: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational Open

Position: T31

The Players Championship

Position: T13

Valero Texas Open

Position: T10

RBC Heritage

Position: T15

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T14

PGA Championship

Position: Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T6

Memorial Tournament

Position: T9

US Open

Position: T5

Travelers Championship

Position: T13

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: Winner

Poll : 0 votes