Can Rickie Fowler win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open and secure his second title on the PGA Tour this year?

Rickie Fowler may be one of the strongest bets at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023. His odds of winning the tournament are +1600, according to Sportsline. After battling with form in recent years, the American is finally back in the game.
Fowler's winless streak ended last month at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He played well throughout the season and had only missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship this year.
Rickie Fowler's PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic boosted his confidence ahead of the Scottish Open. In this tournament, he has been competing against some of the world's top golfers, including former Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Xander Schauffele.
The PGA Tour tournament is taking place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The first round is underway, and Fowler is in ninth place after 14 holes. He has not made a single bogey so far and has birdied all four par-4 holes.
In round one of the Scottish Open, Fowler started the competition with a birdie on the fourth hole. He made two birdies on the front nine holes and two more on the back nine, with four holes remaining.
Byeong Hun An had an incredible first round, finishing with a score of Under-9, following a bogey-free round to finish with a score of 61. He's two strokes ahead of Davis Riley, who has only played 12 holes so far. Riley made five consecutive birdies on the front nine holes.
Thomas Detry and Rory McIlroy have played the 18 holes of the first round and finished with a score of 64 to secure third position alongside Ross Fisher, who has only played 14 holes so far.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open top odd picks
According to the Sportsline, Scottie Scheffler has the best chance to clinch the trophy of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, with odd points of +700. The second best bet for this week could be Rory McIlroy, who had an amazing start to the tournament, finishing with a score of under six.
Here are the odds to pick for the 2023 Scottish Open, according to Sportsline:
- Scottie Scheffler +700
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1400
- Rickie Fowler +1600
- Viktor Hovland +1800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood +2100
- Jordan Spieth +2100
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +2200
- Shane Lowry +3400
- Justin Rose +3400
- Min Woo Lee +3400
- Max Homa +4200
- Justin Thomas +4500
- Sungjae Im +4800
- Wyndham Clark +4800
- Adam Scott +5000
- Ludvig Aberg +5000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Tom Kim +5000
Rickie Fowler's performance in the PGA Tour events
Here are the results of all the events Rickie Fowler played in 2023 so far:
The American Express
- Position: T54
Farmers Insurance Open
- Position: T11
Phoenix Open
- Position: T10
Genesis Invitational Open
- Position: T20
Arnold Palmer Invitational Open
- Position: T31
The Players Championship
- Position: T13
Valero Texas Open
- Position: T10
RBC Heritage
- Position: T15
Wells Fargo Championship
- Position: T14
PGA Championship
- Position: Missed the Cut
Charles Schwab Challenge
- Position: T6
Memorial Tournament
- Position: T9
US Open
- Position: T5
Travelers Championship
- Position: T13
Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Position: Winner