Can Rickie Fowler win the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on Sunday? Updated odds explored

Rickie Fowler is the best bet for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after his resounding performance in the third round of the PGA Tour event on Saturday, July 1. He topped the leaderboard with a score of under 20, one stroke over Adam Hadwin.

According to BMG Sportsbook, Fowler's odds to win the event are around -110, followed by Hadwin with odd points of +360.

Aaron Rai, who finished fourth following the Saturday round, is another favourable golfer to win the Mortgage Classic on Sunday, July 2. His final round odds are +1200.

Below are the odd points of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after the third round, as reported by BMG Sportsbook:

To win

Rickie Fowler: -110

Adam Hadwin: +360

Taylor Pendrith: +750

Aaron Rai: +1200

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Top-5

Sungjae Im: +350

Top-10

Rickie Fowler: +125

Top-20

Ludvig Aberg: +150

Rickie Fowler played three rounds of 67-65-64 to top the leaderboard of the Rocket Classic, which will have its final round on Sunday, July 2, at the Detroit Golf Club.

When will Rickie Fowler resume his game at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Rickie Fowler will tee off the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at 8:55 am ET alongside Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith.

The final round is scheduled to commence on Sunday, July 2, at 6:45 am ET with Sam Ryder, MJ Daffue, and Callum Tarren teeing off on the first hole, while Andrew Landry, Kelly Kraft, and Davis Thompson start on the 10th hole.

Here is the complete schedule of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday Tee times:

1st tee

6:45 am - Sam Ryder, MJ Daffue, Callum Tarren

6:55 am - Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin, Max Homa

7:05 am - S.Y. Noh, Chad Ramey, Brett Stegmaier

7:15 am - J.J. Spaun, Russell Knox, Trevor Cone

7:25 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett

7:35 am - Ryan Palmer, Kyle Reifers, Keegan Bradley

7:45 am - Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im, Vince Whaley

7:55 am - Cam Davis, Chez Reavie, Zecheng Dou

8:05 am - Adam Schenk, Alex Noren, Troy Merritt

8:15 am - Nicolai Hojgaard, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

8:25 am - Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:35 am - Dylan Wu, Collin Morikawa, Justin Lower

8:45 am - Peter Kuest, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

8:55 am - Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

10th tee

6:45 am - Andrew Landry, Kelly Kraft, Davis Thompson

6:55 am - Harry Higgs, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

7:05 am - Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:15 am - Kevin Tway, Chase Johnson, Brice Garnett

7:25 am - Zach Johnson, Greyson Sigg, Garrick Higgo

7:35 am - Nate Lashley, Luke Donald, Brendon Todd

7:45 am - Vincent Norrman, Matthias Schwab, S.H. Kim

7:55 am - Will Gordon, Scott Stallings, Adam Svensson

8:05 am - Hank Lebioda, Ryan Moore, Charley Hoffman

8:15 am - Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Justin Suh

8:25 am - Sepp Straka, Nick Watney, Davis Riley

8:35 am - Robby Shelton, Ryan Gerard, Ryan Brehm

8:45 am - Henrik Norlander, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Stevens

8:55 am - Matt Wallace, Paul Haley II, Danny Willett

