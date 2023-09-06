Can Rory McIlroy win the DP World Tour Irish Open 2023? Golfer’s odds explored

Rory McIlroy is set to compete at this week's DP World Tour Irish Open, which will take place from September 7 to September 10. With the odds of 3/1, McIlroy is the expert's favorite to clinch the title.

The Northern Irish golfer is the top-ranked golfer playing this week and has the best chance to clinch the third trophy of the year.

He last won the Scottish Open before heading to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and will now play at the Irish Open.

Rory McIlroy has injured his back while exercising at home ahead of the Tour Championship. He struggled with his game at the tournament but still managed to secure fourth place.

McIlroy is confident to win the Irish Open this week. According to the odds released by the European Tour, he is the favorite to win this week.

Here are the 2023 Irish Open odds (as per European Tour):

Rory McIlroy 3/1

Tyrrell Hatton 10/1

Adam Scott 18/1

Min Woo Lee 18/1

Shane Lowry 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Alexander Bjork 30/1

Thomas Detry 30/1

Jordan Smith 30/1

Billy Horschel 33/1

Aaron Rai 33/1

Vincent Norrman 35/1

Ryan Fox 35/1

Vincent Norrman 35/1

Joost Luiten 50/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 55/1

Tom Hoge 55/1

Romain Langasque 55/1

Antoine Rozner 55/1

Alex Fitzpatrick 60/1

Rasmus Hojgaard 66/1

Eddie Pepperell 70/1

Padraig Harrington 70/1

Niklas Norgaard 75/1

"I’m obviously excited to get back there" - Rory McIlroy is excited to play at the 2023 Irish Open

McIlroy is happy to be back on his home soil. He will tee off at the 2023 Irish Open on Thursday, September 7.

Ahead of the start of the game, the former World No.1 expressed his excitement about playing in the tournament. McIlroy stated that it's special to compete in the championship as he grew up watching that on TV and seeing some of his favourite players winning the trophy.

McIlroy said (via the Golf Shake):

"The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years. It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there."

"The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy has secured his spot in the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. He will play in the biennial tournament along with teammates Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Nicolai Hojgaard and Justin Rose.