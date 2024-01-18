Can Scottie Scheffler win The American Express 2024? Golfer’s odds explored

Scottie Scheffler, the 2023 PGA Tour Player of the Year, will compete at this week's The American Express. The former Masters winner has been in incredible form and has not missed the cut in any tournament since the beginning of the 2022–23 season of the PGA Tour. He is the expert favourite to win The American Express with odds of +550, as per CBS.
Scottie Scheffler started the new year with The Sentry tournament in Hawaii in the first week of January. He finished in T5 position at the tournament and experts believe he will continue to dominate the golf course this week.
Scheffler played at The American Express in 2023 and finished in the T11 position. He shot four rounds of 68-65-66-67 to finish with a score of 22-under-271.
Here are the odds for The American Express 2024 as per CBS:
- Scottie Scheffler +550
- Patrick Cantlay +900
- Xander Schauffele +900
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2500
- Tom Kim +2800
- Eric Cole +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Sam Burns +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Rickie Fowler +4000
- Tony Finau +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Chris Kirk +4500
- Cam Davis +5000
- Daniel Berger +5000
- Si Woo Kim +5000
- Shane Lowry +5000
- Stephan Jaeger +6500
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Taylor Montgomery +6500
- Andrew Putnam +8000
- Adam Hadwin +8000
- Beau Hossler +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Davis Thompson +9000
- Tom Hoge +9000
- Billy Horschel +9000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Adam Schenk +10000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Will Zalatoris +10000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Matt Wallace +11000
- Alex Smalley +11000
- Ryo Hisatsune +11000
- Erik van Rooyen +11000
- Aaron Rai +11000
- Ben Griffin +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Justin Suh +12000
- Nicholas Lindheim +15000
- Sam Stevens +15000
- Ryan Palmer +15000
- Lee Hodges +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Chesson Hadley +17000
- Garrick Higgo +17000
- Nick Taylor +17000
- Austin Eckroat +17000
- Matti Schmid +17000
- Grayson Murray +17000
- Mark Hubbard +17000
- Matthieu Pavon +20000
Scottie Scheffler's performance at The Sentry 2024
Scheffler last played at The Sentry 2024 in the first week of January. He displayed an amazing performance at the tournament and shot four rounds of 66-64-71-66 to finish in a tie for fifth place with Brian Harman, Sungjae Im, J. T. Poston, and Collin Morikawa.
Scheffler started his game with a bogey-free round and shot 66 in the first round of The Sentry. He carded seven birdies to score 7-under-66. He shot eight birdies, one bogey, and an eagle in the second round to score 9-under-64.
In the third round of the tournament, Scheffler made four birdies and two bogeys to score 71 and he carded eight birdies and one bogey in the final round to score 66. He finished with a score of 25-under-267 to settle for a tie for fifth place.
Scottie Scheffler will tee off for the first round of The American Express on Thursday, Jan. 18, at La Quinta Country Club. He will take the shot on the first tee hole at 12:14 p.m. ET with Patrick Cantlay.