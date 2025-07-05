“Can’t even match MJ on the golf course” – Fans react to LeBron James’ golf swing

Golf has been the center of attraction for many celebrities over the years. In the NBA, icons like Michael Jordan and Steph Curry regularly play golf. On Friday, Golf content creator Rick Shiels shared clips of LeBron James trying out golf during the offseason.

According to Shiels, despite James' athletic skills, he would not be able to drive past him. Take a look at what Rick shared on X about the 21-time NBA All-Star winner:

Fans reacted with their takes below Shiels' post about LeBron on X. A section of them compared the basketball icon with his predecessors. Some of them have also praised him for trying out the sport.

Take a look at some of the comments:

"Can’t even match MJ on the golf course," a fan typed below.

"Sorry Rick…I didn’t have the patience for that pre-shot routine. 🤦‍♂️I’ll take your word for it," an X-user commented below.

"Well if LeBron trained for golf for probably 15-20 hours total, he would be better than you I’m sure 🤡", another one said below.

"I hate lebron on the court but this swing isn’t too bad for someone who doesn’t golf. Longer takeaway and he’s good!" a fan praised LeBron James.

"Not sure he has been playing very long, has he?" someone said below.

Amidst the mixed reactions from the fans, it's worth noting that LeBron openly admitted to the difficulty level of golf.

LeBron James shares honest admission after trying out golf

Almost 15 years ago, in 2009, LeBron James was spotted hanging out on the golf course with billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. Four years later, he and Kevin Hart were featured in a Samsung Commercial.

That was the time when LeBron was officially spotted showcasing his golf swing. Years have passed and now, James was spotted swinging during his offseason weeks.

Apart from sharing his clip, he shared how difficult he finds golf to be.

"Day 2 of officially trying this A out! Boy o Boy it's a mind f**k to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! Got a long ass way to go at this sport..." he wrote.

Although he is not an avid golfer like Jordan, James has often praised golfers on social media, especially during The Masters or The Open.

