Can Tiger Woods make the Ryder Cup team if fit? Qualification process and scenarios explored

Tiger Woods has been away from the golf course for the last few months due to an injury, resulting in him missing the US Ryder Cup standings. However, still, golfers have an opportunity to make it to the American team if skipper Zach Johnson picks them.
Woods has been struggling with his injury and has not played since April this year. He competed at the Masters but withdrew after playing a few holes in the third round.
There are slim odds that captain Johnson will select him if he is in good shape these days because there are other golfers, who are in outstanding form and can assist the American team to win the tournament in Rome.
Earlier this year, in a press conference, Zach Johnson spoke about Tiger Woods' being on the Ryder Cup team. He said that he will consider the legendary golfer only if he is in good form. According to Eurosport, Johnson said:
“I would only contemplate having him on the team if he felt – if he was putting up some numbers and some scores, No. 1, where he’s showing some sign of being competitive. And then No. 2, that discussion would be had with the other guys that are a part of that team, and specifically him."
The Ryder Cup has 12 members, out of which six are auto-qualified based on their performances, while six will be selected by the captain. Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schaufele have qualified for the US team, while the remaining six will be announced by the captain after next week's Tour Championship.
Tiger Woods' Ryder Cup performances over the years
Here is a quick recap of Tiger Woods Ryder Cup performances over the years:
Total Ryder Cups contested: 8
- Years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018
- All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)
- U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)
- Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)
- Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)
- Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)
Ryder Cup 1997 result
Tiger Woods's record: 1-3-1 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods def. Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie (3&2)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (5&3)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Nick Faldo/Lee Westwood def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Jesper Parnevik/Ignacio Garrido halved against Justin Leonard/Tiger Woods
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Costantino Rocca def. Tiger Woods (4&2)
Ryder Cup 1999 result
Tiger Woods score: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Sergio Garcia/Jesper Parnevik def. Tom Lehman/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. David Duval/Tiger Woods (1 up)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Pate def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Padraig Harrington (1 up)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Colin Montgomerie/Paul Lowrie def. Steve Pate/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Andrew Coltart (3&2)
Ryder Cup 2002 result
Tiger Woods results: 2-2-1 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn def. Tiger Woods/Paul Azinger (1 up)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Mark Calcavecchia (2&1)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn (4&3)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood (1 up)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods halved against Jesper Parnevik
Ryder Cup 2004 result
Tiger Woods results: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Colin Montgomerie/Padraig Harrington def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (1 up)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Tiger Woods/Chris Riley def. Darren Clarke/Ian Poulter (4&3)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Padraig Harrington/Paul McGinley def. Davis Love III/Tiger Woods (4&3)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Paul Casey (3&2)
Ryder Cup 2006 result
Tiger Woods results: 3-2 (W-L)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk def. Padraig Harrington/Colin Montgomerie (1 up)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Luke Donald/Sergio Garcia def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (2 up)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (3&2)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Robert Karlsson (3&2)
Ryder Cup 2010 result
Tiger Woods results: 3-1 (W-L)
Day 1
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods def. Ian Poulter/Ross Fisher (2 up)
Day 2
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Peter Hanson (4&3)
Day 3
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Luke Donald/Lee Westwood def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (6&5)
Day 4 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Francesco Molinari (4&3)
Ryder Cup 2012 result
Tiger Woods results:1-2-1 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Formate: Foursomes
- Result: Ian Poulter/Justin Rose def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Lee Westwood/Nicolas Colsaerts def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Sergio Garcia/Luke Donald def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods halved against Francesco Molinari
Ryder Cup 2018 result
Tiger Woods result: 0-4-0 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (3&1)
Day 2 Morning
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (4&3)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Formate: Foursomes
- Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Brson DeChambeau (5&4)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Jon Rahm def. Tiger Woods (2&1)