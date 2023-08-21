Can Tiger Woods make the Ryder Cup team if fit? Qualification process and scenarios explored

Tiger Woods has been away from the golf course for the last few months due to an injury, resulting in him missing the US Ryder Cup standings. However, still, golfers have an opportunity to make it to the American team if skipper Zach Johnson picks them.

Woods has been struggling with his injury and has not played since April this year. He competed at the Masters but withdrew after playing a few holes in the third round.

There are slim odds that captain Johnson will select him if he is in good shape these days because there are other golfers, who are in outstanding form and can assist the American team to win the tournament in Rome.

Earlier this year, in a press conference, Zach Johnson spoke about Tiger Woods' being on the Ryder Cup team. He said that he will consider the legendary golfer only if he is in good form. According to Eurosport, Johnson said:

“I would only contemplate having him on the team if he felt – if he was putting up some numbers and some scores, No. 1, where he’s showing some sign of being competitive. And then No. 2, that discussion would be had with the other guys that are a part of that team, and specifically him."

The Ryder Cup has 12 members, out of which six are auto-qualified based on their performances, while six will be selected by the captain. Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schaufele have qualified for the US team, while the remaining six will be announced by the captain after next week's Tour Championship.

Tiger Woods' Ryder Cup performances over the years

Here is a quick recap of Tiger Woods Ryder Cup performances over the years:

Total Ryder Cups contested: 8

Years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018

All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)

U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)

Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)

Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)

Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)

Ryder Cup 1997 result

Tiger Woods's record: 1-3-1 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods def. Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie (3&2)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (5&3)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Nick Faldo/Lee Westwood def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Jesper Parnevik/Ignacio Garrido halved against Justin Leonard/Tiger Woods

Day 3 Singles

Result: Costantino Rocca def. Tiger Woods (4&2)

Ryder Cup 1999 result

Tiger Woods score: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Sergio Garcia/Jesper Parnevik def. Tom Lehman/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. David Duval/Tiger Woods (1 up)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Foursomes

Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Pate def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Padraig Harrington (1 up)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Colin Montgomerie/Paul Lowrie def. Steve Pate/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Andrew Coltart (3&2)

Ryder Cup 2002 result

Tiger Woods results: 2-2-1 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn def. Tiger Woods/Paul Azinger (1 up)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Mark Calcavecchia (2&1)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Foursomes

Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn (4&3)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood (1 up)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods halved against Jesper Parnevik

Ryder Cup 2004 result

Tiger Woods results: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Colin Montgomerie/Padraig Harrington def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (1 up)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Tiger Woods/Chris Riley def. Darren Clarke/Ian Poulter (4&3)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Padraig Harrington/Paul McGinley def. Davis Love III/Tiger Woods (4&3)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Paul Casey (3&2)

Ryder Cup 2006 result

Tiger Woods results: 3-2 (W-L)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk def. Padraig Harrington/Colin Montgomerie (1 up)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Luke Donald/Sergio Garcia def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (2 up)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (3&2)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Robert Karlsson (3&2)

Ryder Cup 2010 result

Tiger Woods results: 3-1 (W-L)

Day 1

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods def. Ian Poulter/Ross Fisher (2 up)

Day 2

Format: Foursomes

Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Peter Hanson (4&3)

Day 3

Format: Foursomes

Result: Luke Donald/Lee Westwood def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (6&5)

Day 4 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Francesco Molinari (4&3)

Ryder Cup 2012 result

Tiger Woods results:1-2-1 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Formate: Foursomes

Result: Ian Poulter/Justin Rose def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 1 Afternoon

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Lee Westwood/Nicolas Colsaerts def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)

Day 2 Afternoon

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Sergio Garcia/Luke Donald def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods halved against Francesco Molinari

Ryder Cup 2018 result

Tiger Woods result: 0-4-0 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (3&1)

Day 2 Morning

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (4&3)

Day 2 Afternoon

Formate: Foursomes

Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Brson DeChambeau (5&4)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Jon Rahm def. Tiger Woods (2&1)